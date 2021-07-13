The Uganda Police Force has put up a reward of Shs5m for any person with information that can lead to the arrest of Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya the alleged leader of the assailants that attacked Gen Katumba Wamala leading to the death of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo.

On 1 July, the vehicle of the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Katumba was sprayed with bullets by four gunmen riding on two motorcycles in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb leading to the double murder of Nantongo and Kayondo.

Since the attack, Police have been cracking down on the perpetrators who were behind it and so far a good number of arrests of suspects have been made.

However according to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech, the only way to erase the said dangerous terror gang from Uganda, its leader Sheikh Badir Bukenya has to be arrested arrested.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said their focus has now been shifted to tracking down the overall coordinator of the domestic terror cells.

“A one SHEIKH ABU UBAIDA BADIR DIIN BUKENYA. He has been actively recruiting assailants and reactivating the terror cells. We have widely shared his photos and put out a reward of Shs 5m, for anyone with credible information that can lead to his arrest.”

He added “The public should know that we are dealing with a very deadly and militant group. In the counter-terror operations that we conducted, most of the suspects were violent and confrontational, to the raids made on their hide-outs and during the recovery of the killer weapons, i.e. the two AK47 guns and a pistol and other relevant exhibits, from Nansana, Katooke, Matugga, Maganjo, Namuwongo and Kalule-Bombo. Two of our officers who were seriously injured are still nursing wounds.”

Enanga cautioned the public to be aware that such acts of attacks are aimed at destabilizing the prevailing peace, safety and security in the country, by creating a sense of panic and fear among the public.

“We want to thank the public for their overwhelming support. For those who have criticized and demonized the police for our actions against the ruthless acts of violence by these terror groups, just know that you are encouraging them to repeat their brutal and unlawful acts. Our counter-terror operations aimed at dismantling the terror cells continue. We do fully support the resolute enforcement actions and commitment of the task team to their duties because countering threats of domestic terror and extremism, is much harder than what most people think.”