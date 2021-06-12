At least 400 People from the Batwa communities received free dental services in Rubanda and Kabale Districts.

The Batwa are among the poorest minorities in Uganda,and indeed in Africa.

The services were renderd by the African International Christian Ministry (AICM) with funding was from Dental Aid and Friends of AICM to provide dental services in Batwa resident communities.

While speaking to our reporter, the Executive director of AICM Mr Arinda Precious said the Batwa people have found it difficult to thrive Economically and therefore must be supported.

He revealed that the services were for free and would continue in the near future.

The Batwa who benefittted are from the Communities of Murambo in Butanda, Ryamihanda in Ikumba and Murubindi in Bufundi subcounty.

Over eight millions was spent on those dental services outreach on the Batwa people.

