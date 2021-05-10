The Bishop of South Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has implored religious leaders to be good shepherds of God’s flock whenever they are called to serve.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe noted that some of the clerics are fond of pride and they want to be served instead of being servants of the flocks.

He made the remarks on Sunday while installing the Venerable Rev Canon Milton Turyashaba the Archdeacon of Bwongyera Archdeaconry South Ankole Diocese Kajara county Ntungamo District during his second pastoral visit in this year.

Bishop Ahimbisbwe further asked the clerics to always be role models of good deeds and works if they are to spread the good gospel to the Christians and turn them into Disciples of Christ.

He hailed the Christians of St Paul’s COU Bwongyera Archdeaconry for the cooperation that enabled them to develop their church.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe flanked by his wife and Mothers Union president Maama Lillian advised believers to remain united and supportive rather than bickering in the church.

He was assisted by diocesan secretary Rev Can Yoram Ntoreine and Bishops’ chaplain Rev Job Newton.

The Archdeacon Ven Rev Canon Milton Turyashaba and his wife Harriet pledged to work hard and cooperate with Christians for the betterment of Bwongyera Archdeaconry.

Ven Rev Canon Turyashaba replaced Rev Canon Yokana Nyebikira Mujungu who was appointed as the South Ankole Diocese Missions and Evangelism coordinator recently.

He commended Bishop Ahimbisisbwe for posting him in his home Archdeaconry that will enable him to serve diligently.

At least 123 Christians were confirmed.

