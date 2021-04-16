The king of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Queen Sylvia Nagginda (Nnabagereka) have received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

The couple was vaccinated on Friday at the Kingdom Palace in Kampala.

The Kabaka and Nnabagereka have joined the many prominent figures in the country who have received the vaccine jabs.

On 10th March, Uganda rolled out the first phase of a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.

The country received a second batch of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 7 from the government of India as a donation, to add onto the initial acquisition of 864,000 doses through the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) facility on March 5.

Health Ministry Dr Ruth Aceng was the first to receive the jab. She said that because of the high demand of the vaccine worldwide, majority of Ugandans will have to wait longer to receive the jabs as more doses arrive in small batches.

