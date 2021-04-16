The Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has revealed that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is suffering from allergy.

Addressing the media on Friday at Bulange Mengo, Katikkiro Mayiga said that the Kabaka has never been poisoned as claimed by some people on social media.

“During his 66th birthday celebrations on Tuesday, many people noticed that Ssabasajja looked unwell. But as you know, in life we face a lot of challenges and now Kabaka is facing a life challenge of allergy. It can be caused by the foods we consume, dust among other things. Due to allergy, the Kabaka finds it difficult to breath especially when putting on a face mask or shield,” Katikkiro Mayiga noted.

“What is being said that Ssabasajja was poisoned is not true and all those social media rumors are baseless. They should be disregarded because if followed they are likely to cause anxiety,” he added.

The Katikkiro further stated that the Kabaka’s health is being managed by appropriate medical experts.

“Ssabasajja is being treated by specialised doctors and we are optimistic that he will be fine.”

On Tuesday, some social media users tasked Katikkiro Mayiga to provide details regarding the health condition of Kabaka Mutebi following his public appearance during his 66th birthday celebrations at Bulange Mengo. The king looked sick and frail.

And when the Katikkiro shared some of the king’s photos on his Facebook page after the celebrations, some netizens asked him to explain what really happened to their cultural leader. Some even went ahead to abuse him.

