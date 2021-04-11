Land agents could face jail after being netted for allegedly forging businessman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia’s signature to obtain money by false pretence.

Land agents including Ronald Ndyareeba and Sam Mubiru forged the tycoon’s signature on a fake legal document allegedly drawn by Sudhir’s lawyers Nangwala and Rezida Advocates.

The suspects presented the document to money lenders as “proof” of being able to service the loan as the document indicated they were to earn $1.2m off the dubious deal.

The conmen claimed that they were brokering a property deal between Sudhir and his Meera Investments on one part and Joyce Meyer Ministries and Christian Life Ministries at a fee of over $60m.

“In consideration of The Agents discharging their obligations as set upon them by the Principal as hereinabove indicated, the former shall be entitled to $1,209,600 (one million two hundred nine thousand six hundred united states dollars only) or the equivalent of 2 per cent of any other agreed purchase price,” the document read in part.

Dr Sudhir told this website that, “This is a false transaction. They forged my signature to say they are getting usd 1 m in commision and went to money lender to borrow money against this forged agreement.”

The law firm also distanced themselves from the document.

“They put our address of 10 years ago and couldn’t spell the name Rezida well and added things on the stamp that aren’t there.”

On the false document, they even misspelled Rezida’s name as Reziba.

Sources say Ndyareeba is currently battling a case of Shs50 million related to land matters at Jinja Road police station.