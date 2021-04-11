Newly introduced singer Rodney Y Kabako is not happy with Gagamel boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool for failing to attend his introduction function.

Kabako, real name Yusuf Ssenabulya was introduced on Thursday by his long-time girlfriend Jazira Namuddu and among the people he expected to see at the event was Bebe Cool.

The singer said that he personally drove his car and delivered the invitation card to Bebe Cool’s home but to his disappointment, ‘Big size’ never showed up and never even bothered to tell him why he failed to make an appearance.

During an interview with a local media channel of Friday, Kabako said that among the people he invited but never showed up was former presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, but he atleast sent Hon Muwanga Kivumbi, the MP-elect of Butambala to speak on his behalf.

“I thank Hon Kyagulanyi for sending Hon Muwanga Kivumbi to attend on your behalf. Thank you, I received the package. For you Bebe Cool I didn’t see anything. I wasted my fuel and drove to your home to deliver the invitation card but you never showed up yet you know my wife and you are from the same clan, meaning it was a family function,”the singer noted.

“Thank you (Bebe Cool) for receiving the card and indeed thank you for not coming. I wish you the best because I know one day I will attend your wedding ceremony because I am now your family member, being that my wife and you are from the same clan.”