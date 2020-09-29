The Executive Board of the National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday unveiled a list of MP aspirants for various constituencies in the Central region that will represent the party in the 2021 general elections.

“The Board also approved Hon. Nabilah Naggayi Sempala as candidate for Lord Mayor of Kampala. Tomorrow, we should be able to release a list of candidates for the Eastern region, and subsequently for the Northern and Western regions,” NUP said in a social media post yesterday.

Several prominent names have been dropped off the list including DP Bloc strongman, Kenneth Paul Kakande whose grip on Nakawa West has slipped into the hands of the party mouthpiece, Joel Ssenyonyi.

Eddie Yawe, Bobi Wine’s brother who was vetted for the Kira Municipality seat lost out as the flag was handed to Jimmy Lukwago, a former owner of Kira Young football club.

Similarly, media personality Patriko Mujuuko lost to Ssimbwa Fred in Nakifuma County.

Another media personality Denis Katongole Omutongole also missed out on the list. The Baale County ticket has been given to Charles Tebandeke.

Top TV’s Joan Lule also faced the NUP sword after missing out on Mpigi Woman MP party ticket.

Meanwhile, the fate of Muhammad Segirinya (Kawempe North), Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West), Bashir Kazibwe (Kawempe South), Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North) among a few others is to be decided within 48 hours.

“There are positions whose results were deferred for re-evaluation on account of different reasons. A team supervised by the Deputy President, Central Region is undertaking this task in the next 48 hours,” NUP said.

See list of successful candidates;