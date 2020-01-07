Five bigwigs at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) have thrown in the towel to join Word of Salvation Ministries International, a new church belonging to the former’s estranged wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Those who abandoned HMPI include; Charity Agaba, Charles Kyomu, Adams Kakuba, Susan Nabukenya and Rosemary Komugisha.

Naluswa officially opened her Church over the weekend. The launch, which was attended by hundreds of followers, took place at Hotel Triangle in Kampala.

The five who have been responsible for the day-to-day running of HPMI, said they were tired of Pastor Bugingo’s conduct of publicly promoting fornication thus opting to join Naluswa.

“When he told us that he was tired of Teddy, we asked him to clearly explain to us what had happened but to our dismay, hejust abused us and he did not stop at that, he asked us to leave his church,” Komugisha who was responsible for the Church finances said during the launch ofNaluswa’s new Church.

“When Bugingo started cheating on Teddy, he started preaching things we don’t understand; he preached in favour of fornication, he started disrespecting his family and to some of us this was not Godly. Time came when we feel ashamed of associating with him so we decided to take this bold move of joining this new ministry,” said Kakuba.

Since May 2019, Naluswa has been having family issues with Bugingo and apparently the HPMI lead Preacher is demanding for a divorce [case already in court] alleging that he can no longer stay with her.

He accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land as well as trying to kill him.

“I have tried to always keep quiet to respect Teddy but she is playing the sympathy card too much. She says she has been with me for 29 years through thick and thin. But how come she doesn’t talk about her haemorrhage (fistula). My wife bled for 10 years. Every single day, I bought cotton since pads could no longer contain her flow. I didn’t have sex for those 10 years. I didn’t even cheat. How come I didn’t get another woman in those years? Surely people must know that if I were to leave, it would have been then. I have been patient, I have tried all my best to make this thing work. Let her stop claiming she is the one who tried her best,” Bugingo said.

Naluswa has since denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband has no valid issues as to why he is divorcing her.

In October last year, Bugingo proposed to his new catch Susan Makula Nantaba.

Makula is an employee of Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.