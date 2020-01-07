What started as a rumor that two Church of Uganda Priests were fisting on one woman later became a reality when the latter became pregnant.

It is alleged that a Perusi Serena Nabirye, 23 had an intimate relationship with two men of God; Rev. Ronald Kalende, a Priest at Mwereerwe Church of Uganda and Rev Julius Matovu of Jjungo.

Last month, Nabirye gave birth and now she claims that Rev. Kalende is the father of her new born baby.

However, Rev Kalende says he has nothing to do with Nabirye and that it’s Rev Matovu who knows very well the real father of Nabirye’s new born baby girl.

During an interview with Bukedde newspaper on Monday, she said with the guidance of Namirembe Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira they were to conduct a DNA test after giving birth to ascertain the biological father of the new born but the men of God seem to be reluctant.

She added that following the incident, Nabirye who used to stay at Archdeacon Ven Emmanuel Ssewanyana’s place in Kazo was sent packing.

Currently, Nabirye stays at a friend’s place in Kyebando.

“The Bishop had ordered Canon Ssewanyana to give me Shs500,000 every month for upkeep but he gave me only Shs300,000 before kicking me out of his place,” she told the local daily.

Rev Kalende speaks out:

According to Rev Kalende, Nabirye is being used by Rev Matovu to tarnish his name.

“Rev Matovu knows the real father of Nabirye’s baby. Nabirye should bring out evidence that I’m the father of her baby. She should look for the father of her baby. I have never slept with her.”

Rev Matovu speaks out:

Rev Matovu says that when Nabirye became pregnant, she told him that it was Rev Kalende responsible.

Both Kalende and Nabirye are adults; they should sort out their issues amicably. They should go for a DNA,” he says.