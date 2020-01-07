A total of 13,509 graduands will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during Makerere University’s 70th Graduation ceremony due next week.

Of these 50.5 percent are female while 49.5 per cent are male.

A total of 420 Graduands obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence attaining First Class Degrees.

According to a statement from the university, the best student in the Humanities is Namukose Rita who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Namayengo Sarah topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

The four-day ceremony will be held from Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17 2020.

Below is the graduation Schedule.

Tuesday, January 14

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

• College of Natural Sciences

• College of Education and External Studies

• College of Health Sciences

Wednesday, January 15

• College of Business and Management Sciences

• College of Computing and Information Sciences

• College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security

Thursday, January 16

• Makerere University Business School

Friday, January 17

• College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology

• College of Humanities and Social Sciences

• School of Law

List: Students who obtained First Class and those having a CGPA above 4.40

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Bachelor of Community Psychology

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/2853/PS AGENO Faith Female 4.84 First Class Honours 2 16/U/6391/PS KUTENSA Frank Male 4.75 First Class Honours 3 16/U/4545/PS BYAMUNGU Derrick Male 4.65 First Class Honours 4 16/U/10558/PS NUWASASIRA Shine Female 4.63 First Class Honours 5 16/U/9810/PS NANSIKOMBI Rita Female 4.46 First Class Honours 6 16/U/3242/PS AKUGIZIBWE Julius Male 4.45 First Class Honours 7 16/U/8564/EVE NAKANWAGI Rosemary Female 4.45 First Class Honours 8 16/U/12038/PS TUMWESIGYE Humphry Male 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF INDUSTRIAL AND ORGANISATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/10392/PS NNAMAGANDA Esther Female 4.57 First Class Honours 2 16/U/4225/PS BANDOHO Geofrey Male 4.46 First Class Honours 3 16/U/8777/EVE NAKINTU Evelyn Carol Female 4.45 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/20738/NTI MUSOKE Anthony Male 4.57 First Class Honours 2 16/U/20737/NTI MULUNGI Witness Female 4.53 First Class Honours 3 16/U/20675/NTI AKERA Peace Paula Female 4.48 First Class Honours 4 16/U/20699/NTE SSEWAGA Timonthy Mukasa Male 4.47 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ARTS

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 16/U/11278/EVE RUTAHIGWA Simon Male 4.44 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN SOCIAL SCIENCES

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/18855 MWANJE Charles Male 4.61 First Class Honours 2 16/U/19229/EVE AMUNO Mary Female 4.59 First Class Honours 3 16/U/7905/EVE MWASE Derick Male 4.58 First Class Honours 4 16/U/6962/EVE MAYENDE Caleb Male 4.57 First Class Honours 5 16/U/6585/EVE LOPIAN Paul Scholes Male 4.54 First Class Honours 6 16/U/2873/EVE AGWANG Beracah Okiring Female 4.50 First Class Honours 7 16/U/6174/EVE KISIGE Meddy Mbulyanga Male 4.50 First Class Honours 8 16/U/4672/PS KABAHINDA Dorcus Female 4.47 First Class Honours 9 16/U/10247/PS NEUMBE Peace Female 4.46 First Class Honours 10 16/U/13107/EVE ARINDA Dianah Female 4.45 First Class Honours 11 16/U/10662/PS NYIRANEZA Mollen Female 4.44 First Class Honours 12 16/U/6217/PS NATASHA Clive Kiwanuka Female 4.41 First Class Honours 13 16/U/10328/PS NIWAMANYA Frank Male 4.41 First Class Honours 14 16/U/3078/PS AKAMPA Caroline Female 4.40 First Class Honours 15 16/U/10786/EVE ODUR Bruno Male 4.40 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK AND SOCIAL ADMINISTRATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/100 ANGOM Pauline Female 4.71 First Class Honours 2 16/U/360 KARUNGI Vanessa Martha Female 4.68 First Class Honours 3 16/U/19 AGABA Aisha Female 4.59 First Class Honours 4 16/U/896 NAMUBIRU Christine Female 4.57 First Class Honours 5 16/U/1187 TENDO Vivian Nakafeero Female 4.57 First Class Honours 6 16/U/5934/PS KIKOBYE Winnie Female 4.48 First Class Honours 7 16/U/20247/PS TUMWINE Bazil Male 4.42 First Class Honours 8 16/U/1099 SENDAGI Jonathan Male 4.41 First Class Honours 9 16/U/1190 TIKABULAMU Persis Female 4.40 First Class Honours Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Film Courses RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/1125 OWOMUGISHA Shinah Female 4.49 First Class Honours 2 16/U/478 KIZITO Robert Male 4.45 First Class Honours 3 16/U/341 KANAABI Julius Male 4.42 First Class Honours 4 16/U/7332/PS MUGUME Linus Male 4.41 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Arts in Music

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 16/U/19606/PS LUBUULWA Godfrey Male 4.82 First Class Honours 2 16/U/24 AGABA Racheal Female 4.70 First Class Honours 3 16/U/1917 NAKAKANDE Josephine Female 4.68 First Class Honours 4 16/U/929 NANVULE Halima Female 4.54 First Class Honours 5 16/U/8673/PS NAKAYIMA Matilda Female 4.47 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Development Studies

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 16/U/18320/EVE KABONGE Savio Male 4.78 First Class Honours

B COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES BACHELOR OF ARTS IN DEVELOPMENT ECONOMICS RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/788 NAFULA Tabitha Kisakye Female 4.53 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/123 ASIIMWE Keneth Male 4.54 First Class Honours 2 16/U/947 NAYEBARE Stuart Male 4.50 First Class Honours 3 16/U/7936/PS MWESIGE Richard Male 4.44 First Class Honours 4 16/U/461 KISAKYE Nanfuma Ephrance Female 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/2899/PS AHEEBWA Mukonyezi Bridget Female 4.49 First Class Honours 3 16/U/139 ATUHEIRE Brenda Female 4.47 First Class Honours 2 16/U/3828/PS ATUHAIRE Evalyne Female 4.42 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACTUARIAL SCIENCE

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/12013/PS TUMUSIIME Patrick Male 4.65 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS STATISTICS

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 16/U/1203 TUMANYANE Jimson Male 4.61 First Class Honours 2 16/U/1129 SSEKYAYA Edward Male 4.58 First Class Honours 3 16/U/311 KAGERE Grace Female 4.51 First Class Honours 4 16/U/10123/EVE NAVUGA Janat Female 4.50 First Class Honours 5 16/U/12286/PS WAMBI Yefusa Andrew Male 4.50 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/8402/PS NAJJUKA Winnie Female 4.67 First Class Honours 2 16/U/542 LUTALO Andrew Male 4.58 First Class Honours 3 16/U/7384/PS MUHUMUZA Annet Female 4.44 First Class Honours 4 16/U/11432/PS SERUGGA Moses Male 4.42 First Class Honours 5 16/U/1267 WANDERA Paul Emmanuel Male 4.42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Statistics

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1192 TRUST Paul Male 4.81 First Class Honours 2 16/U/328 KAKUBA Caleb Kanyesigye Male 4.62 First Class Honours 3 16/U/651 MUHANGI Africano Male 4.56 First Class Honours 4 16/U/684 MULAPADA Seth Augustine Male 4.55 First Class Honours 5 16/U/517 KYOMUHENDO Evace Ruth Female 4.51 First Class Honours 6 16/U/633 MUGABI Edison Male 4.51 First Class Honours 7 16/U/712 MUSINGUZI Victor Male 4.49 First Class Honours 8 16/U/6756/PS MAANIGE Joshua Male 4.45 First Class Honours 9 16/U/11917/PS TUBIMUHE Aggrey Male 4.41 First Class Honours

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING DESIGN ART AND TECHNOLOGY

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL ENGINEERING

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/763 MWANGA Joshua Male 4.58 First Class Honours 2 15/U/832 NAKASULA Charlottee Female 4.55 First Class Honours 3 15/U/880 NAMANYA Guy Male 4.51 First Class Honours 4 15/U/78 AKONYA Ivan Male 4.46 First Class Honours 5 15/U/857 NAKKAZI Maria Theresa Female 4.44 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER ENGINEERING

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 15/U/19566/PS SEKYONDWA Ben Male 4.77 First Class Honours 2 15/U/27 AGABA Ruth Female 4.66 First Class Honours 3 15/U/6292/PS KIBIRANGO William Male 4.57 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/2895/PS AHEEBWA Arnold Male 4.65 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/1023 NSAMBA Muwonge Hamudan Male 4.80 First Class Honours 2 15/U/1033 NTUTUMU John Male 4.61 First Class Honours 3 15/U/1308 WAMBETE Job Male 4.56 First Class Honours 4 15/U/1275 TUSIIME Owen Male 4.53 First Class Honours 5 15/U/381 KASULE Shuraihilqadhi Male 4.42 First Class Honours 6 15/U/860 NAKYANJA Esther Babirye Female 4.40 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN LAND ECONOMICS

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 10/U/757 BIRUNGI Grace Female 4.55 First Class Honours 2 15/U/400 KATONGOLE Edrine Mukisa Male 4.49 First Class Honours 3 15/U/30 AHABWE Sedrack Male 4.48 First Class Honours 4 15/U/12003/PSA OKELLO Richard Male 4.43 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/28 AGUTA Nelson Male 4.47 First Class Honours 2 15/U/1217 TABULE Joseph Jolley Male 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN QUANTITY SURVEYING

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/911 NAMUGENYI Patience Female 4.66 First Class Honours 2 15/U/1009 NIWEMANI Grace Jael Female 4.59 First Class Honours 3 15/U/9025/PS NABUKWASI Flavia Female 4.55 First Class Honours 4 15/U/11339/PSA NINSIIMA Nyinamwiru Esther Female 4.54 First Class Honours 5 15/U/826 NAKAMOGA Husnaa Female 4.53 First Class Honours 6 15/U/136 ASIKU Priscilla Female 4.45 First Class Honours 7 15/U/945 NANSAMBA Carolyn Matovu Female 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN TELECOMMUNICATONS ENGINEERING

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/1262 TUMWESIGYE Arthur Male 4.42 First Class Honours

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND EXTERNAL STUDIES

BACHELOR OF ADULT AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/12130/EVE TUUTI Stephen Male 4.82 First Class Honours 2 16/U/19220/EVE AMENYA Topista Female 4.74 First Class Honours 3 16/U/5695/EVE KATUSHABE Hope Female 4.68 First Class Honours 4 16/U/18781 KATAGWA Rogers Male 4.61 First Class Honours 5 16/U/3256/EVE AKURUT Catherine Female 4.52 First Class Honours 6 16/U/18763 KAGALULA Dabrine Mathew Male 4.46 First Class Honours 7 16/U/18861 NABAWEESI Sharifah Female 4.42 First Class Honours 8 16/U/11982/PS TUMUHEISE Racheal Female 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF EDUCATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/20949/EXT NAUDO Alice Female 4.57 First Class Honours 2 16/U/1740/EXT NAMUBIRU Annet Female 4.56 First Class Honours 3 16/U/20919/EXT ASIIMWE Emily Female 4.50 First Class Honours 4 16/U/1706/EXT LUBWAMA Denis Male 4.47 First Class Honours 5 16/U/1700/EXT KOMAKECH Francis Nyeko Male 4.44 First Class Honours 6 16/U/20912/EXT ACIR Alex Male 4.43 First Class Honours 7 16/U/1648/EXT AKAMPURIRA Syria Female 4.41 First Class Honours 8 16/U/1770/EXT OPIYO Samuel Male 4.41 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF ARTS WITH EDUCATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/5597/PS KATENDE Mahad Male 4.56 First Class Honours 2 16/U/996 NYAMWIZA Blessing Female 4.56 First Class Honours 3 16/U/358 KARUHANGA Habert Male 4.53 First Class Honours 4 16/U/9317/PS NAMBI Dorcus Female 4.46 First Class Honours 5 16/U/18983 OSHABAHEBWA Macklean Female 4.46 First Class Honours 6 16/U/19030 WATAMA Wycliff Male 4.44 First Class Honours 7 16/U/544 LUTOTO Mark Amo Male 4.43 First Class Honours 8 16/U/263 FAIDA Joy Female 4.40 First Class Honours

9 16/U/19004 SSERUSA Mansuur Male 4.40 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science with Education

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/10418/PS NSEKO Yoweri Male 4.68 First Class Honours 2 16/U/20664 LOSIKE Michael Male 4.58 First Class Honours 3 16/U/409 KAZIBWE Sudaice Male 4.56 First Class Honours 4 16/U/407 KAZIBA Stephen Male 4.53 First Class Honours 5 16/U/642 MUGIIMBA Ronald Male 4.51 First Class Honours 6 16/U/1202 TULYASINGULA Dickson Male 4.50 First Class Honours 7 16/U/270 GUBI Ronald Male 4.49 First Class Honours 8 16/U/969 NNYOMBI Livingstone Male 4.46 First Class Honours 9 16/U/18972 OMOIT John Male 4.44 First Class Honours 10 16/U/350 KANYOMOZA Isaac Male 4.42 First Class Honours 11 16/U/956 NDUHUURA Confort Male 4.40 First Class Honours

COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE, ANIMAL RESOURCES AND BIOSECURITY

Bachelor of Animal Production Technology and Management

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/3925/PS ATWIINE Medius Female 4.45 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Biomedical Laboratory Technology

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/7029/EVE MBOLWA Francis Male 4.59 First Class Honours 2 16/U/11980/EVE TUMUHAMYE Racheal Female 4.51 First Class Honours 3 16/U/10773/EVE ODONGO Isaac Male 4.50 First Class Honours 4 16/U/8781/EVE NAKINTU Zalwango Valeria Female 4.48 First Class Honours 5 16/U/5528/PS KASINGA Shariifah Female 4.41 First Class Honours 6 16/U/18949 NYANGA Jude Male 4.40 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Diary Industry and Business

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/6185/PS KISUBI Lilian Female 4.44 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Feed Industry and Business

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

15/U/4040/PS ATWIJUKIRE Benjamin Male 5.69 First Class Honours

16/U/11400/PS SEMAYENGO Hamza Male 4. 42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Health and Management

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/431 KIHEMBO Moses Male 4.52 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 14/U/24346 KIMULI Emmanuel Male 4.46 Not Classified

COLLEGE OF NATURAL SCIENCES

Bachelor of Science

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/673 MUKATA Lynnet Female 4.48 First Class Honours 2 16/U/1047 OMUSE Joel Benjamin Male 4.56 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BIOTECHNOLOGY

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1133 SSEMANDA Paul Male 4.47 First Class Honours 2 16/U/1142 SSEMUYIGA Charles Male 4.44 First Class Honours 3 16/U/562 MAITEKI Joshua Male 4.41 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/18786 KATUSIIME Blessing Joan Female 4.51 First Class Honours 2 16/U/883 NAMAZZI Mercy Female 4.47 First Class Honours

BSC IN PETROLEUM GEOSCIENCE PRODUCTION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

15/U/149 ATUHAIRE Bridget Female 4.53 First Class Honours

15/U/765 MWESIGE Ben Male 4.41 First Class Honours

COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiography

REGNO STUDENT NAMES GENDER CGPA REMARK

15/U/1662 Ediomu Joel M 4.43 First Class Honours

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

Bachelor of Agribusiness Management

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/6984/PS MBABAZI Harriet Female 4.56 First Class Honours 2 16/U/206 BIRUNGI Racheal Female 4.42 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL INNOVATION

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1241 UMA Apollo Male 4.75 First Class Honours 2 16/U/4203/PS BAMANYA Patrick Male 4.52 First Class Honours 3 16/U/279 HAUMBA Michael Male 4.42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/1153 SEMYALO Dennis Male 4.47 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Land Use and Management

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1175 TAMALE Paul Male 4.50 First Class Honours 2 16/U/422 KICONCO Bridget Female 4.41 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

1 15/U/366 KANWERI Christine Female 4.45 First Class Honours 2 15/U/1235 TOKO Ewanidonia Sharon Female 4.42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/923 NAMUTEBI Patricia Female 4.66 First Class Honours 2 15/U/648 MUDONDO Joyce Female 4.61 First Class Honours 3 15/U/1719 SSENDAGALA George William Male 4.47 First Class Honours 4 15/U/9652/PS NAKIMERA Emma Female 4.46 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/3874/PS ATUKUNDA Claire Female 4.71 First Class Honours 2 16/U/738 MUYINDA Mathew Rogers Male 4.56 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/599 MBAHINZIREKI Vicent Male 4.55 First Class Honours 2 16/U/751 MWESIGWA Yofesi Gordon Male 4.50 First Class Honours 3 16/U/18645 ACAYE Raymond Male 4.46 First Class Honours 4 16/U/9030/PS NALUKWAGO Angella Female 4.45 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN METEOROLOGY

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1882 WASSWA Peter Male 4.56 First Class Honours 2 16/U/19859/PS NALUKWAGO Agnes Female 4.42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/887 NAMAYENGO Sarah Female 4.83 First Class Honours 2 15/U/997 NGOBI John Male 4.70 First Class Honours 3 15/U/532 KYOMUGISHA Salimah Female 4.68 First Class Honours 4 15/U/606 MATOVU Brian Male 4.67 First Class Honours 5 15/U/135 ASIKET Joshua Male 4.58 First Class Honours 6 15/U/87 ALICWAMU Robert Male 4.46 First Class Honours 7 15/U/455 KIMULI Nicholas Male 4.45 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Social and Enterpreneural Forestry

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/1855 NTEGYE Gard Male 4.41 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Tourism

Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/18773 KANANURA Davis Male 4.40 First Class Honours

I COLLEGE OF COMPUTING AND INFORMATION SCIENCE Bachelor of Information Technology RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/10471/PS NSUBUGA Mike Male 4.73 First Class Honours 2 16/U/330 KALEMA Christopher Male 4.63 First Class Honours 3 16/U/394 KAVUMA Timothy Moses Male 4.62 First Class Honours 4 16/U/371 KASSAGGA James Male 4.59 First Class Honours 5 16/U/9495/PS NAMUGGA Sarah Female 4.50 First Class Honours 6 16/U/539 LUTAAYA Brian Ivan Male 4.42 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Information Systems

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment

16/U/107 AREBAHONA Mbabazi Angella Female 4.76 First Class Honours

16/U/799 NAKABIITO Enid Naome Female 4. 76 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/18802 KITIYO Martin Male 4.58 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 15/U/771 MWESIGYE Robert Male 4.62 First Class Honours 2 15/U/689 MUKIIBI Kelly Alvin Male 4.55 First Class Honours 3 15/U/417 KAWUMA Daniel Male 4.53 First Class Honours 4 15/U/1004 NINSIIMA Grace Female 4.44 First Class Honours

5 15/U/3044/PS AKAMPURIRA Rugumambaju Mark Male 4.40 First Class Honours

BACHELOR OF LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/767 NABASIRYE Joyce Female 4.60 First Class Honours 2 16/U/815 NAKANWAGI Winfred Female 4.54 First Class Honours 3 16/U/4292/EVE BAYIGA Rashidah Female 4.53 First Class Honours 4 16/U/8519/EVE NAKAMANYA Humu Salamah Female 4.48 First Class Honours

Bachelor of Records and Archives Management

RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment 1 16/U/879 NAMAYANJA Resty Female 4.67 First Class Honours 2 16/U/1809 AMIA Peace Female 4.64 First Class Honours 3 16/U/11167/PS OWACHI Derrick Male 4.59 First Class Honours 4 16/U/1918 NAMANDA Doreen Mulema Female 4.56 First Class Honours 5 16/U/2893/EVE AHEBWA Amon Male 4.53 First Class Honours 6 16/U/18866 NABULONDELA Sophie Female 4.50 First Class Honours 7 16/U/794 NAIGAGA Mariam Female 4.48 First Class Honours 8 16/U/804 NAKAFEERO Mariam Female 4.45 First Class Honours 9 16/U/237 BYIRINGIRO Paul Male 4.42 First Class Honours 10 16/T/2197/PS JACKSON Kivelege Godwin Male 4.42 First Class Honours 11 16/U/678 MUKIIBI Uthuman Male 4.42 First Class Honours 12 16/U/8863/EVE NAKIYAGA Maria Female 4.42 First Class Honours

J MAKERERE UNIVERSITY BUSINESS SCHOOL

BACHELOR OF CATERING & HOTEL MANAGEMENT

REG NO NAME GENDER AWARD 1 16/U/1932 ORISHABA RICHARD KAWAWA M 4.57 1.0 2 16/U/16920/PS NASSANGA RACHEAL F 4.47 1.0 3 15/U/20004/PS BAWA FAIZO M 4.46 1.0

BACHELOR OF LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE

SN REG NO Name SEX CGPA REMARKS 1 16/U/15827/PS NABWIRE, Goret F 4.70 1.0 2 16/U/14720/PS KWIKIRIZA, Innocent M 4.61 1.0

BACHELOR OF REAL ESTATE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

REG Student Name GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/12701/PS AINAMANI Stuart M 4.63 1.0 2 16/U/16228/PS NALUGEMWA Zaharah F 4.46 1.0

BACHELOR OF LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT

REG. NO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD

1 16/U/1824 KABUYE Joseph M 4.71 1 2 16/U/1370 KATOOKO Proscovia F 4.64 1.1 3 16/U/1379 KIHEMBO Damalie F 4.56 1.1 4 16/U/19071 LAMWAKA PRISCILLA F 4.53 1.1 5 16/U/1433 NABBOSA Esther Juliet F 4.40 1.1 6 16/U/1447 NAKABONGE Peninah F 4.62 1.1 7 16/U/1545 OWINO Abuneri M 4.54 1.1 8 16/U/1559 TUMWIJUKYE Verina F 4.51 1.1

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING

NO. REG NO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/17894/EVE TAMALE Tom M 4.82 1.1 2 16/U/17842/EVE SSEREMBA Aloysius M 4.74 1.1 3 16/U/13598/EVE BIVAKUKI Joan F 4.62 1.1 4 16/U/14358/EVE KAYONGO Mark Hillary M 4.44 1.1 5 16/U/15041/EVE MUHWANA Maureen Margaret F 4.44 1.1 6 16/U/14292/EVE KATUSABE Irene F 4.43 1.1 7 16/U/13482/EVE BALIKUDDEMBE David Joseph M 4.41 1.1

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ECONOMICS

1 Reg. No. 16/U/15250/PS StudentName MUHANGI PASCAL GENDER MALE CGPA 4.58 Award 1.0 2 16/U/16148/PS NAKITANDA LILLIAN FEMALE 4.50 1.0 3 16/U/12571/PS ADDA NELSON MALE 4.43 1.0 4 16/U/14747/PS KYAMANYWA JOHN MALE 4.40 1.0

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE FINANCE

NO REGNO. StudentName GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/16022/PS NAKATO Faridah F 4.45 1.0 2 16/U/16750/PS NANKUNDA Tessy F 4.42 1.0 3 16/U/15911/PS NAJJEMBA M Carolyne, F 4.40 1.0

BACHELOR OF OFFICE AND INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

REGNO. STUDENT NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/1431 NABBAALE Lilliann F 4.84 1.10 2 16/U/1513 NASSIMBWA Angella F 4.74 1.1 3 16/U/1546 RUBANGA Charity Noela F 4.73 1.1 4 16/U/1485 NAMPIJJA Jackline F 4.67 1.1 5 16/U/1429 NABANOBA Diana Ruth F 4.66 1.1 6 16/U/1319 AYAKAKA Robinah F 4.66 1.1 7 16/U/17239/PS NUWAHEREZA Shallot F 4.65 1.1 8 16/U/1518 NAZZIWA Jackie Pauline F 4.61 1.1 9 16/U/1464 NALUBIDDE Joan F 4.58 1.1 10 16/U/19097 NANKYA PAULINE F 4.58 1.1 11 16/U/1465 NALUJJA Juliet F 4.55 1.1 12 16/U/1316 ATUHAIRE Doreen F 4.55 1.1 13 16/U/1523 NINSIIMA Christine F 4.53 1.1 14 16/U/1456 NAKIRIJJA Joan F 4.49 1.1 15 16/U/1382 KISAKYE Ruth F 4.47 1.1 16 16/U/1453 NAKAWOOYA Ruth F 4.47 1.1 17 16/U/19098 NANYONGA ROSE MARY F 4.41 1.1

BACHELOR OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

REG. NO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/1321 BABIRYE Agnes F 4.79 1.0 2 16/U/16952/PS NATTABI Sarah F 4.77 1.0 3 16/U/1562 WASSWA Martin M 4.65 1.0 4 16/U/1399 MANDU Emilly F 4.61 1.0 5 16/U/1487 NAMUGENYI Jamila F 4.59 1.0 6 16/U/19070 KYABANGI Hussein M 4.55 1.0 7 16/U/1417 MUKISA Stephen M 4.52 1.0 8 16/U/1564 WETONYI Andrew M 4.50 1.0 9 16/U/1326 BIRABWA Jesca F 4.45 1.0

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS STATISTICS

StudentRegNo StudentName GENDER CGPA Award 1 16/U/17662/PS SAMANYA MICHEAL MALE 4.73 1.0 2 16/U/17217/PS NTONDE ELVIS MALE 4.69 1.0 3 16/U/14949/PS MAGEZI AARON JAMES MALE 4.64 1.0 4 16/U/16541/PS NAMUDDU ANGELLA FEMALE 4.61 1.0 5 16/U/13130/PS ARYATUHA CLAYTON MALE 4.61 1.0 6 16/U/17047/PS NDOLERIRE EDGAR MALE 4.59 1.0 7 16/U/12764/PS AKAMPA ISIAH BLESSING MALE 4.57 1.0 8 16/U/12782/PS AKAMUMPA NAOME FEMALE 4.52 1.0 9 16/U/15476/PS MUSUYA AMINA FEMALE 4.48 1.0 10 16/U/17468/PS OMARA EMMANUEL MALE 4.46 1.0

11 16/U/13643/PS BUSINGYE PATRICIA FEMALE 4.45 1.0 12 16/U/18156/PS KISU IBRAHIM WAKO MALE 4.44 1.0

BACHELOR OF TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

StudentRegNo StudentName GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/17813/EVE SSEMWANGA BRIAN MALE 4.73 1.0 2 16/U/17987/EVE TUMUHAIRWE ANGELA FEMALE 4.56 1.0 3 16/U/17488/EVE ONGWECH RAYMOND MALE 4.52 1.0 4 16/U/15055/EVE MAYENGO MARVIN MALE 4.50 1.0 5 16/U/15015/EVE MASIKO RAYMOND MALE 4.45 1.0

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE ACCOUNTING

REGNO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/16875/PS NANYONJO Sharon F 4.74 1.0 2 16/U/18604/PS TUMWESIGYE EVADIO M 4.53 1.0 3 16/U/14692/EVE KUTAMBA E Natasha F 4.50 1.0 4 16/U/18573/PS NANYANZI JOSEPHINE F 4.48 1.0 5 16/U/16608/EVE NAMULINDWA Fatumah F 4.46 1.0 BACHELOR OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CGPA REG NO. NAME GENDER YR3,S2 AWARD 1 16/U/1489 NAMUKOSE Rita F 4.92 1.1 2 16/U/1404 MBABAZIZE Ritah Sheilah F 4.85 1.1 3 16/U/1508 NANYANZI Rehemah F 4.85 1.1 4 16/U/1294 AINEBYOONA Queen Elizabeth F 4.83 1.1 5 16/U/1408 MPIRIIRWE Rinah F 4.83 1.1 6 16/U/1437 NABUMBA Steela F 4.77 1.1 7 16/U/1298 AKONG Anne Phionah F 4.77 1.1 8 16/U/1310 ARINAITWE Ruth F 4.70 1.1 9 16/U/1439 NABUUMA Joanita F 4.69 1.1 10 16/U/1501 NANSUBUGA Jane Kizito F 4.67 1.1 11 16/U/1440 NABWIRE Levinah F 4.64 1.1 12 16/U/1352 KAKYAMA Luganda Milbert M 4.63 1.1 13 16/U/1312 ASIIMIRWE Juliet F 4.63 1.1 14 16/U/1311 ASHABAHEEBWA Shallon F 4.62 1.1 15 16/U/1340 GORONDRU Peace Trinity F 4.58 1.1 16 16/U/1459 NAKIWALA Mariam F 4.50 1.1 17 16/U/16754/PS NANKYA Ssebalu Aminah F 4.50 1.1 18 16/U/14963/PS MAKHANO SHEILA F 4.46 1.1 19 16/U/17340/PS ODENG Opio Paul M 4.40 1.1 20 16/U/1492 NAMUYABA Shakira Getrude F 4.40 1.1

21 16/U/16714/EVE NANGOBI Hadijja F 4.40 1.1

BACHELOR OF HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

REG. No. Student Name SEX CGPA REMARK 1 16/U/19069 Komuhendo Alice Bridget F 4.85 1.0 2 16/U/17176/EVE Nsereko Nicholas M 4.81 1.0 3 16/U/19039 Ahumuza Claudia F 4.74 1.0 4 16/U/19110 Ssekabira Deus M 4.64 1.0

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS COMPUTING

NO STUDENT NAME GENDER Y3 S2 AWARD 1 16/U/1296 AJUNA Sharon F 4.78 1.1 2 14/U/22031/PS WERE Hassan M 4.72 1.1 3 16/U/1386 KULUME Peace F 4.72 1.1 4 16/U/19086 NAKATUDDE Falida LUMU F 4.61 1.1 5 16/U/18545/PS NAKAYIZA DOREEN F 4.58 1.1 6 16/U/1365 KASWA Jonah Joseph M 4.53 1.1 7 16/U/1915 MWESIGYE Aisha F 4.52 1.1 8 16/U/1428 MWESIGWA Joseph M 4.48 1.1 9 16/U/18544/PS NAKAYIMA ROSE F 4.48 1.1 10 16/U/18481/PS BABIRYE EDITH F 4.45 1.1 11 16/U/13595/EVE BISHOOKA Marvin M 4.44 1.1 12 16/U/14560/EVE KISSA Lynn Mercy F 4.44 1.1 13 16/U/14917/EVE LUZINDA Yona M 4.42 1.1

BACHELOR OF PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

REGNO STUDENT NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/20307/EVE YAKA JAMES MALE 4.85 1.0 2 16/U/1517 NAZZIWA HAJARAH FEMALE 4.80 1.0 3 16/U/1355 KAMUSIIME SHEILA FEMALE 4.80 1.0 4 16/U/1460 NAKUBULWA LYDIA FEMALE 4.70 1.0 5 16/U/1300 ALUPO MARTHA FEMALE 4.69 1.0 6 16/U/1338 DOLLA DOREEN ASINDUA FEMALE 4.66 1.0 7 16/U/17658/PS SAKAYA ANDREW MALE 4.64 1.0 8 16/U/1833 KORSUK GABRIEL DUMBA MALE 4.63 1.0 9 16/U/1560 WAMPAMBA HAKIIM MALE 4.62 1.0 10 16/U/1529 NKIINZI ERON MALE 4.59 1.0 11 16/U/1403 MBABAZI RUTH ALICE FEMALE 4.59 1.0 12 16/U/12634/PS AGASHA KENYONYOZI DAISY FEMALE 4.58 1.0 13 16/U/15209/EVE MUGIMBA MARTHA FEMALE 4.57 1.0 14 16/U/15118/PS MOHAMMED HUSSEIN MALE 4.55 1.0

15 16/U/1470 NALUWOOZA JUSTINE ROY FEMALE 4.55 1.0 16 16/U/1390 LAMWAKA WENDY FEMALE 4.54 1.0 17 16/U/1495 NANDAWULA FLAVIA FEMALE 4.54 1.0 18 16/U/17398/PS OKELLO DANIEL MALE 4.54 1.0 19 16/U/13781/EVE EPODOI CLEMENT MALE 4.53 1.0 20 16/U/17256/EVE NYAGO IVAN MALE 4.53 1.0 21 16/U/1450 NAKALALO BANGI WINNIE FEMALE 4.52 1.0 22 16/U/15986/EVE NAKANWAGI BRENDA FEMALE 4.52 1.0 23 16/U/17500/PS OPIO EMMANUEL MALE 4.52 1.0 24 16/U/13057/PS ANYONGA JULIET FEMALE 4.51 1.0 25 16/U/15408/PS MUREKATETE JANET FEMALE 4.50 1.0 26 16/U/17750/EVE SSEBUGWAWO PAUL MALE 4.47 1.0 27 16/U/17452/EVE OLET PETER MALE 4.46 1.0 28 16/U/12906/EVE ALEZUYO VIVIAN FEMALE 4.45 1.0 29 16/U/1509 NANYONJO SHAMILAH FEMALE 4.45 1.0 30 16/U/17547/PS OTINGOLE JOEL MALE 4.42 1.0 31 16/U/19105 NYADOI SHARON FEMALE 4.41 1.0

BACHELOR OF COMMERCE

REGNO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/16584/PS NAMUKOSE Joan F 4.80 1.0 2 16/U/17529/PS OSIRE Nathan M 4.76 1.0 3 16/U/19112 SSENTONGO Cris M 4.75 1.0 4 16/U/1836 LUTAAYA Francis M 4.70 1.0 5 16/U/1484 NAMPEERA D Kevin F 4.65 1.0 6 16/U/14118/PS KAMOGA Teera Yasmin M 4.61 1.0 7 16/U/1378 KIGENYI William M 4.61 1.0 8 15/U/1370 BBOSA Madinah F 4.60 1.0 9 16/U/13610/PS Brave Joshua M 4.58 1.0 10 16/U/1481 NAMBOOZE Joan F 4.56 1.0 11 16/U/16923/PS NASSAZI Marjorie F 4.55 1.0 12 16/U/13266/PS ATUHAIRE Anita F 4.54 1.0 13 16/U/12937/PS ALUPO Catherine F 4.53 1.0 14 16/U/16962/PS Natukunda Emmanuel F 4.53 1.0 15 16/U/1528 NKATA Raymond Paul M 4.51 1.0 16 16/U/1344 KAAYA James M 4.50 1.0 17 16/U/1524 NINSIIMA Doreen F 4.50 1.0 18 16/U/18422/EVE ORIKUMANYA JOHN BOSCO M 4.50 1.0 19 16/U/13328/EVE Atwijuka Lenard M 4.50 1.0 20 17/U/18628 TENYWA SALIM M 4.47 1.1 21 16/U/1547 SERUNJOGI Yasin M 4.46 1.0 22 16/U/15642/EVE MWIGARE M Kalya F 4.45 1.0 23 16/U/17113/PS NINSIIMA Angelina F 4.45 1.0 24 16/U/14085/PS Kalongo Julius M 4.45 1.0 25 16/U/1362 KASHOYOYO Joshua M 4.44 1.0 26 16/U/1415 MUKAMA Joseph M 4.43 1.0 27 16/U/14059/PS Kakuba Albert M 4.42 1.0

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

S/N REG. NO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD 1 16/U/1381 KISAKYE Alex M 4.88 1.0 2 16/U/18117/PS URINGTHO Aaron M 4.77 1.0 3 16/U/1454 NAKAYE Teddy F 4.65 1.0 4 16/U/1552 TAKIRAMBUDDE Abigail F 4.64 1.0 5 16/U/1341 IMAI Gertrude F 4.62 1.0 6 16/U/20265/EVE TWINAMASTIKO JOHN M 4.62 1.0 7 16/U/17610/PS PURYOYO REGAN M 4.59 1.0 8 16/U/1821 GUMISIRIZA Jonas M 4.58 1.0 9 16/U/17897/PS TAMUSUZA HASSAN M 4.55 1.0 10 16/U/13740/EVE DRASIKU NICHOLA M 4.54 1.0 11 16/U/12653/EVE AHABWE Adam M 4.53 1.0 12 16/U/18026/EVE TUMWESIGE Joshua M 4.53 1.0 13 16/U/1442 NADUNGA Patricia F 4.50 1.0 14 16/U/1401 MATAMA Eseza F 4.49 1.0 15 16/U/15845/PS NAGAWA Brenda F 4.47 1.0 16 17/U/20182/EVE NAIRUBA Lydia F 4.47 1.0 17 16/U/1363 KASOZI Fred M 4.46 1.0 18 16/U/16314/PS NAMADI SAUDA PONI F 4.44 1.0 19 16/U/19046 TREASURE ATAMBA 4.43 1.0 20 16/U/13196/PS ASIIMWE MERCY F 4.41 1.0 21 16/U/1299 ALUPO Alice F 4.41 1.0 22 16/U/1407 MPIRIIRWE Jovia F 4.41 1.0