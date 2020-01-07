A total of 13,509 graduands will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during Makerere University’s 70th Graduation ceremony due next week.
Of these 50.5 percent are female while 49.5 per cent are male.
A total of 420 Graduands obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence attaining First Class Degrees.
According to a statement from the university, the best student in the Humanities is Namukose Rita who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Namayengo Sarah topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.
The four-day ceremony will be held from Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17 2020.
Below is the graduation Schedule.
Tuesday, January 14
• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
• College of Natural Sciences
• College of Education and External Studies
• College of Health Sciences
Wednesday, January 15
• College of Business and Management Sciences
• College of Computing and Information Sciences
• College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security
Thursday, January 16
• Makerere University Business School
Friday, January 17
• College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology
• College of Humanities and Social Sciences
• School of Law
List: Students who obtained First Class and those having a CGPA above 4.40
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Bachelor of Community Psychology
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/2853/PS
|AGENO Faith
|Female
|4.84
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/6391/PS
|KUTENSA Frank
|Male
|4.75
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/4545/PS
|BYAMUNGU Derrick
|Male
|4.65
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/10558/PS
|NUWASASIRA Shine
|Female
|4.63
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/9810/PS
|NANSIKOMBI Rita
|Female
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/3242/PS
|AKUGIZIBWE Julius
|Male
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/8564/EVE
|NAKANWAGI Rosemary
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/12038/PS
|TUMWESIGYE Humphry
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF INDUSTRIAL AND ORGANISATIONAL PSYCHOLOGY
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/10392/PS
|NNAMAGANDA Esther
|Female
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/4225/PS
|BANDOHO Geofrey
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/8777/EVE
|NAKINTU Evelyn Carol
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/20738/NTI
|MUSOKE Anthony
|Male
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/20737/NTI
|MULUNGI Witness
|Female
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/20675/NTI
|AKERA Peace Paula
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/20699/NTE
|SSEWAGA Timonthy Mukasa
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ARTS
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
1 16/U/11278/EVE RUTAHIGWA Simon Male 4.44 First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN SOCIAL SCIENCES
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/18855
|MWANJE Charles
|Male
|4.61
|First Class Honours
|2 16/U/19229/EVE
|AMUNO Mary
|Female
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|3 16/U/7905/EVE
|MWASE Derick
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|4 16/U/6962/EVE
|MAYENDE Caleb
|Male
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|5 16/U/6585/EVE
|LOPIAN Paul Scholes
|Male
|4.54
|First Class Honours
|6 16/U/2873/EVE
|AGWANG Beracah Okiring
|Female
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|7 16/U/6174/EVE
|KISIGE Meddy Mbulyanga
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|8 16/U/4672/PS
|KABAHINDA Dorcus
|Female
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|9 16/U/10247/PS
|NEUMBE Peace
|Female
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|10 16/U/13107/EVE
|ARINDA Dianah
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|11 16/U/10662/PS
|NYIRANEZA Mollen
|Female
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|12 16/U/6217/PS
|NATASHA Clive Kiwanuka
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
|13 16/U/10328/PS
|NIWAMANYA Frank
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
|14 16/U/3078/PS
|AKAMPA Caroline
|Female
|4.40
|First Class Honours
|15 16/U/10786/EVE
|ODUR Bruno
|Male
|4.40
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK AND SOCIAL ADMINISTRATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/100
|ANGOM Pauline
|Female
|4.71
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/360
|KARUNGI Vanessa Martha
|Female
|4.68
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/19
|AGABA Aisha
|Female
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/896
|NAMUBIRU Christine
|Female
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/1187
|TENDO Vivian Nakafeero
|Female
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/5934/PS
|KIKOBYE Winnie
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/20247/PS
|TUMWINE Bazil
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/1099
|SENDAGI Jonathan
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
|9
|16/U/1190
|TIKABULAMU Persis
|Female
|4.40
|First Class Honours
|Bachelor of Arts
|in Drama and Film Courses
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 15/U/1125
|OWOMUGISHA Shinah
|Female
|4.49
|First Class Honours
|2 16/U/478
|KIZITO Robert
|Male
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|3 16/U/341
|KANAABI Julius
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|4 16/U/7332/PS
|MUGUME Linus
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Arts in Music
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
|1 16/U/19606/PS
|LUBUULWA Godfrey
|Male
|4.82 First Class Honours
|2 16/U/24
|AGABA Racheal
|Female
|4.70 First Class Honours
|3 16/U/1917
|NAKAKANDE Josephine
|Female
|4.68 First Class Honours
|4 16/U/929
|NANVULE Halima
|Female
|4.54 First Class Honours
|5 16/U/8673/PS
|NAKAYIMA Matilda
|Female
|4.47 First Class Honours
Bachelor of Development Studies
Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
1 16/U/18320/EVE KABONGE Savio Male 4.78 First Class Honours
|B COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN DEVELOPMENT ECONOMICS
|RegNo Names Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/788 NAFULA Tabitha Kisakye Female
|4.53
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Arts in Economics
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/123
|ASIIMWE Keneth
|Male
|4.54
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/947
|NAYEBARE Stuart
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/7936/PS
|MWESIGE Richard
|Male
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/461
|KISAKYE Nanfuma Ephrance
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/2899/PS
|AHEEBWA Mukonyezi Bridget
|Female
|4.49
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/139
|ATUHEIRE Brenda
|Female
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/3828/PS
|ATUHAIRE Evalyne
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACTUARIAL SCIENCE
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/12013/PS
|TUMUSIIME Patrick
|Male
|4.65
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS STATISTICS
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
|1
|16/U/1203
|TUMANYANE Jimson
|Male
|4.61
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/1129
|SSEKYAYA Edward
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/311
|KAGERE Grace
|Female
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/10123/EVE
|NAVUGA Janat
|Female
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/12286/PS
|WAMBI Yefusa Andrew
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/8402/PS
|NAJJUKA Winnie
|Female
|4.67
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/542
|LUTALO Andrew
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/7384/PS
|MUHUMUZA Annet
|Female
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/11432/PS
|SERUGGA Moses
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/1267
|WANDERA Paul Emmanuel
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Statistics
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1192
|TRUST Paul
|Male
|4.81
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/328
|KAKUBA Caleb Kanyesigye
|Male
|4.62
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/651
|MUHANGI Africano
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/684
|MULAPADA Seth Augustine
|Male
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/517
|KYOMUHENDO Evace Ruth
|Female
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/633
|MUGABI Edison
|Male
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/712
|MUSINGUZI Victor
|Male
|4.49
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/6756/PS
|MAANIGE Joshua
|Male
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|9
|16/U/11917/PS
|TUBIMUHE Aggrey
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING DESIGN ART AND TECHNOLOGY
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL ENGINEERING
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/763
|MWANGA Joshua
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/832
|NAKASULA Charlottee
|Female
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/880
|NAMANYA Guy
|Male
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/78
|AKONYA Ivan
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|5
|15/U/857
|NAKKAZI Maria Theresa
|Female
|4.44
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER ENGINEERING
Sno RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
|1
|15/U/19566/PS
|SEKYONDWA Ben
|Male
|4.77
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/27
|AGABA Ruth
|Female
|4.66
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/6292/PS
|KIBIRANGO William
|Male
|4.57
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/2895/PS
|AHEEBWA Arnold
|Male
|4.65
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/1023
|NSAMBA Muwonge Hamudan
|Male
|4.80
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/1033
|NTUTUMU John
|Male
|4.61
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/1308
|WAMBETE Job
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/1275
|TUSIIME Owen
|Male
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|5
|15/U/381
|KASULE Shuraihilqadhi
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|6
|15/U/860
|NAKYANJA Esther Babirye
|Female
|4.40
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN LAND ECONOMICS
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|10/U/757
|BIRUNGI Grace
|Female
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/400
|KATONGOLE Edrine Mukisa
|Male
|4.49
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/30
|AHABWE Sedrack
|Male
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/12003/PSA
|OKELLO Richard
|Male
|4.43
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/28
|AGUTA Nelson
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/1217
|TABULE Joseph Jolley
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN QUANTITY SURVEYING
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/911
|NAMUGENYI Patience
|Female
|4.66
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/1009
|NIWEMANI Grace Jael
|Female
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/9025/PS
|NABUKWASI Flavia
|Female
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/11339/PSA
|NINSIIMA Nyinamwiru Esther
|Female
|4.54
|First Class Honours
|5
|15/U/826
|NAKAMOGA Husnaa
|Female
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|6
|15/U/136
|ASIKU Priscilla
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|7
|15/U/945
|NANSAMBA Carolyn Matovu
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN TELECOMMUNICATONS ENGINEERING
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/1262
|TUMWESIGYE Arthur
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND EXTERNAL STUDIES
BACHELOR OF ADULT AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/12130/EVE
|TUUTI Stephen
|Male
|4.82
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/19220/EVE
|AMENYA Topista
|Female
|4.74
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/5695/EVE
|KATUSHABE Hope
|Female
|4.68
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/18781
|KATAGWA Rogers
|Male
|4.61
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/3256/EVE
|AKURUT Catherine
|Female
|4.52
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/18763
|KAGALULA Dabrine Mathew
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/18861
|NABAWEESI Sharifah
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/11982/PS
|TUMUHEISE Racheal
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF EDUCATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/20949/EXT
|NAUDO Alice
|Female
|4.57
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/1740/EXT
|NAMUBIRU Annet
|Female
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/20919/EXT
|ASIIMWE Emily
|Female
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/1706/EXT
|LUBWAMA Denis
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/1700/EXT
|KOMAKECH Francis Nyeko
|Male
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/20912/EXT
|ACIR Alex
|Male
|4.43
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/1648/EXT
|AKAMPURIRA Syria
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/1770/EXT
|OPIYO Samuel
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF ARTS WITH EDUCATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/5597/PS
|KATENDE Mahad
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/996
|NYAMWIZA Blessing
|Female
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/358
|KARUHANGA Habert
|Male
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/9317/PS
|NAMBI Dorcus
|Female
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/18983
|OSHABAHEBWA Macklean
|Female
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/19030
|WATAMA Wycliff
|Male
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|7
|16/U/544
|LUTOTO Mark Amo
|Male
|4.43
|First Class Honours
|8
|16/U/263
|FAIDA Joy
|Female
|4.40
|First Class Honours
9 16/U/19004 SSERUSA Mansuur Male 4.40 First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science with Education
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/10418/PS
|NSEKO Yoweri
|Male
|4.68
|First Class Honours
|2 16/U/20664
|LOSIKE Michael
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|3 16/U/409
|KAZIBWE Sudaice
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|4 16/U/407
|KAZIBA Stephen
|Male
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|5 16/U/642
|MUGIIMBA Ronald
|Male
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|6 16/U/1202
|TULYASINGULA Dickson
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|7 16/U/270
|GUBI Ronald
|Male
|4.49
|First Class Honours
|8 16/U/969
|NNYOMBI Livingstone
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|9 16/U/18972
|OMOIT John
|Male
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|10 16/U/350
|KANYOMOZA Isaac
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|11 16/U/956
|NDUHUURA Confort
|Male
|4.40
|First Class Honours
COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE, ANIMAL RESOURCES AND BIOSECURITY
Bachelor of Animal Production Technology and Management
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/3925/PS
|ATWIINE Medius
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Biomedical Laboratory Technology
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/7029/EVE
|MBOLWA Francis
|Male
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/11980/EVE
|TUMUHAMYE Racheal
|Female
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/10773/EVE
|ODONGO Isaac
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/8781/EVE
|NAKINTU Zalwango Valeria
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/5528/PS
|KASINGA Shariifah
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/18949
|NYANGA Jude
|Male
|4.40
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Diary Industry and Business
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/6185/PS
|KISUBI Lilian
|Female
|4.44
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Feed Industry and Business
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
15/U/4040/PS ATWIJUKIRE Benjamin Male 5.69 First Class Honours
16/U/11400/PS SEMAYENGO Hamza Male 4. 42 First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Health and Management
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/431
|KIHEMBO Moses
|Male
|4.52
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 14/U/24346
|KIMULI Emmanuel
|Male
|4.46
|Not Classified
COLLEGE OF NATURAL SCIENCES
Bachelor of Science
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/673
|MUKATA Lynnet
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/1047
|OMUSE Joel Benjamin
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BIOTECHNOLOGY
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1133
|SSEMANDA Paul
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/1142
|SSEMUYIGA Charles
|Male
|4.44
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/562
|MAITEKI Joshua
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/18786
|KATUSIIME Blessing Joan
|Female
|4.51
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/883
|NAMAZZI Mercy
|Female
|4.47
|First Class Honours
BSC IN PETROLEUM GEOSCIENCE PRODUCTION
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
15/U/149 ATUHAIRE Bridget Female 4.53 First Class Honours
15/U/765 MWESIGE Ben Male 4.41 First Class Honours
COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiography
REGNO STUDENT NAMES GENDER CGPA REMARK
15/U/1662 Ediomu Joel M 4.43 First Class Honours
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
Bachelor of Agribusiness Management
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/6984/PS
|MBABAZI Harriet
|Female
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/206
|BIRUNGI Racheal
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL INNOVATION
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1241
|UMA Apollo
|Male
|4.75
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/4203/PS
|BAMANYA Patrick
|Male
|4.52
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/279
|HAUMBA Michael
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 15/U/1153
|SEMYALO Dennis
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Land Use and Management
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1175
|TAMALE Paul
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/422
|KICONCO Bridget
|Female
|4.41
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
|1
|15/U/366
|KANWERI Christine
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/1235
|TOKO Ewanidonia Sharon
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/923
|NAMUTEBI Patricia
|Female
|4.66
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/648
|MUDONDO Joyce
|Female
|4.61
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/1719
|SSENDAGALA George William
|Male
|4.47
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/9652/PS
|NAKIMERA Emma
|Female
|4.46
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/3874/PS
|ATUKUNDA Claire
|Female
|4.71
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/738
|MUYINDA Mathew Rogers
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/599
|MBAHINZIREKI Vicent
|Male
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/751
|MWESIGWA Yofesi Gordon
|Male
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/18645
|ACAYE Raymond
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/9030/PS
|NALUKWAGO Angella
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN METEOROLOGY
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1882
|WASSWA Peter
|Male
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/19859/PS
|NALUKWAGO Agnes
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/887
|NAMAYENGO Sarah
|Female
|4.83
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/997
|NGOBI John
|Male
|4.70
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/532
|KYOMUGISHA Salimah
|Female
|4.68
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/606
|MATOVU Brian
|Male
|4.67
|First Class Honours
|5
|15/U/135
|ASIKET Joshua
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
|6
|15/U/87
|ALICWAMU Robert
|Male
|4.46
|First Class Honours
|7
|15/U/455
|KIMULI Nicholas
|Male
|4.45
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Social and Enterpreneural Forestry
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/1855
|NTEGYE Gard
|Male
|4.41
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Tourism
|Sno
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/18773
|KANANURA Davis
|Male
|4.40
|First Class Honours
|I
|COLLEGE OF COMPUTING AND INFORMATION SCIENCE
|Bachelor of Information Technology
|RegNo Names Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/10471/PS NSUBUGA Mike Male
|4.73
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/330 KALEMA Christopher Male
|4.63
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/394 KAVUMA Timothy Moses Male
|4.62
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/371 KASSAGGA James Male
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|5
|16/U/9495/PS NAMUGGA Sarah Female
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|6
|16/U/539 LUTAAYA Brian Ivan Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Information Systems
RegNo Names Sex CGPA Comment
16/U/107 AREBAHONA Mbabazi Angella Female 4.76 First Class Honours
16/U/799 NAKABIITO Enid Naome Female 4. 76 First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/18802
|KITIYO Martin
|Male
|4.58
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|15/U/771
|MWESIGYE Robert
|Male
|4.62
|First Class Honours
|2
|15/U/689
|MUKIIBI Kelly Alvin
|Male
|4.55
|First Class Honours
|3
|15/U/417
|KAWUMA Daniel
|Male
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|4
|15/U/1004
|NINSIIMA Grace
|Female
|4.44
|First Class Honours
5 15/U/3044/PS AKAMPURIRA Rugumambaju Mark Male 4.40 First Class Honours
BACHELOR OF LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1
|16/U/767
|NABASIRYE Joyce
|Female
|4.60
|First Class Honours
|2
|16/U/815
|NAKANWAGI Winfred
|Female
|4.54
|First Class Honours
|3
|16/U/4292/EVE
|BAYIGA Rashidah
|Female
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|4
|16/U/8519/EVE
|NAKAMANYA Humu Salamah
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
Bachelor of Records and Archives Management
|RegNo
|Names
|Sex
|CGPA
|Comment
|1 16/U/879
|NAMAYANJA Resty
|Female
|4.67
|First Class Honours
|2 16/U/1809
|AMIA Peace
|Female
|4.64
|First Class Honours
|3 16/U/11167/PS
|OWACHI Derrick
|Male
|4.59
|First Class Honours
|4 16/U/1918
|NAMANDA Doreen Mulema
|Female
|4.56
|First Class Honours
|5 16/U/2893/EVE
|AHEBWA Amon
|Male
|4.53
|First Class Honours
|6 16/U/18866
|NABULONDELA Sophie
|Female
|4.50
|First Class Honours
|7 16/U/794
|NAIGAGA Mariam
|Female
|4.48
|First Class Honours
|8 16/U/804
|NAKAFEERO Mariam
|Female
|4.45
|First Class Honours
|9 16/U/237
|BYIRINGIRO Paul
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|10 16/T/2197/PS
|JACKSON Kivelege Godwin
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|11 16/U/678
|MUKIIBI Uthuman
|Male
|4.42
|First Class Honours
|12 16/U/8863/EVE
|NAKIYAGA Maria
|Female
|4.42
|First Class Honours
J MAKERERE UNIVERSITY BUSINESS SCHOOL
BACHELOR OF CATERING & HOTEL MANAGEMENT
|
BACHELOR OF LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE
|SN
|REG NO
|Name
|SEX
|CGPA
|REMARKS
|1
|16/U/15827/PS
|NABWIRE, Goret
|F
|4.70
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/14720/PS
|KWIKIRIZA, Innocent
|M
|4.61
|1.0
BACHELOR OF REAL ESTATE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
|REG
|Student Name
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/12701/PS
|AINAMANI Stuart
|M
|4.63
|1.0
|2
|16/U/16228/PS
|NALUGEMWA Zaharah
|F
|4.46
|1.0
BACHELOR OF LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT
REG. NO NAME GENDER CGPA AWARD
|1
|16/U/1824
|KABUYE Joseph
|M
|4.71
|1
|2
|16/U/1370
|KATOOKO Proscovia
|F
|4.64
|1.1
|3
|16/U/1379
|KIHEMBO Damalie
|F
|4.56
|1.1
|4
|16/U/19071
|LAMWAKA PRISCILLA
|F
|4.53
|1.1
|5
|16/U/1433
|NABBOSA Esther Juliet
|F
|4.40
|1.1
|6
|16/U/1447
|NAKABONGE Peninah
|F
|4.62
|1.1
|7
|16/U/1545
|OWINO Abuneri
|M
|4.54
|1.1
|8
|16/U/1559
|TUMWIJUKYE Verina
|F
|4.51
|1.1
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING
|NO.
|REG NO
|NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/17894/EVE
|TAMALE Tom
|M
|4.82
|
1.1
|2
|16/U/17842/EVE
|SSEREMBA Aloysius
|M
|4.74
|1.1
|3
|16/U/13598/EVE
|BIVAKUKI Joan
|F
|4.62
|1.1
|4
|16/U/14358/EVE
|KAYONGO Mark Hillary
|M
|4.44
|1.1
|5
|16/U/15041/EVE
|MUHWANA Maureen Margaret
|F
|4.44
|1.1
|6
|16/U/14292/EVE
|KATUSABE Irene
|F
|4.43
|1.1
|7
|16/U/13482/EVE
|BALIKUDDEMBE David Joseph
|M
|4.41
|1.1
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ECONOMICS
|
1
|Reg. No.
16/U/15250/PS
|StudentName
MUHANGI PASCAL
|GENDER
MALE
|CGPA
4.58
|Award
1.0
|2
|16/U/16148/PS
|NAKITANDA LILLIAN
|FEMALE
|4.50
|1.0
|3
|16/U/12571/PS
|ADDA NELSON
|MALE
|4.43
|1.0
|4
|16/U/14747/PS
|KYAMANYWA JOHN
|MALE
|4.40
|1.0
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE FINANCE
|NO
|REGNO.
|StudentName
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/16022/PS
|NAKATO Faridah
|F
|4.45
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/16750/PS
|NANKUNDA Tessy
|F
|4.42
|1.0
|3
|16/U/15911/PS
|NAJJEMBA M Carolyne,
|F
|4.40
|1.0
BACHELOR OF OFFICE AND INFORMATION MANAGEMENT
|REGNO.
|STUDENT NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1 16/U/1431
|NABBAALE Lilliann
|F
|4.84
|1.10
|2 16/U/1513
|NASSIMBWA Angella
|F
|4.74
|1.1
|3 16/U/1546
|RUBANGA Charity Noela
|F
|4.73
|1.1
|4 16/U/1485
|NAMPIJJA Jackline
|F
|4.67
|1.1
|5 16/U/1429
|NABANOBA Diana Ruth
|F
|4.66
|1.1
|6 16/U/1319
|AYAKAKA Robinah
|F
|4.66
|1.1
|7 16/U/17239/PS
|NUWAHEREZA Shallot
|F
|4.65
|1.1
|8 16/U/1518
|NAZZIWA Jackie Pauline
|F
|4.61
|1.1
|9 16/U/1464
|NALUBIDDE Joan
|F
|4.58
|1.1
|10 16/U/19097
|NANKYA PAULINE
|F
|4.58
|1.1
|11 16/U/1465
|NALUJJA Juliet
|F
|4.55
|1.1
|12 16/U/1316
|ATUHAIRE Doreen
|F
|4.55
|1.1
|13 16/U/1523
|NINSIIMA Christine
|F
|4.53
|1.1
|14 16/U/1456
|NAKIRIJJA Joan
|F
|4.49
|1.1
|15 16/U/1382
|KISAKYE Ruth
|F
|4.47
|1.1
|16 16/U/1453
|NAKAWOOYA Ruth
|F
|4.47
|1.1
|17 16/U/19098
|NANYONGA ROSE MARY
|F
|4.41
|1.1
BACHELOR OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
|REG. NO
|NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/1321
|BABIRYE Agnes
|F
|4.79
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/16952/PS
|NATTABI Sarah
|F
|4.77
|1.0
|3
|16/U/1562
|WASSWA Martin
|M
|4.65
|1.0
|4
|16/U/1399
|MANDU Emilly
|F
|4.61
|1.0
|5
|16/U/1487
|NAMUGENYI Jamila
|F
|4.59
|1.0
|6
|16/U/19070
|KYABANGI Hussein
|M
|4.55
|1.0
|7
|16/U/1417
|MUKISA Stephen
|M
|4.52
|1.0
|8
|16/U/1564
|WETONYI Andrew
|M
|4.50
|1.0
|9
|16/U/1326
|BIRABWA Jesca
|F
|4.45
|1.0
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS STATISTICS
|StudentRegNo
|StudentName
|GENDER
|CGPA
|Award
|1 16/U/17662/PS
|SAMANYA MICHEAL
|MALE
|4.73
|
1.0
|2 16/U/17217/PS
|NTONDE ELVIS
|MALE
|4.69
|1.0
|3 16/U/14949/PS
|MAGEZI AARON JAMES
|MALE
|4.64
|1.0
|4 16/U/16541/PS
|NAMUDDU ANGELLA
|FEMALE
|4.61
|1.0
|5 16/U/13130/PS
|ARYATUHA CLAYTON
|MALE
|4.61
|1.0
|6 16/U/17047/PS
|NDOLERIRE EDGAR
|MALE
|4.59
|1.0
|7 16/U/12764/PS
|AKAMPA ISIAH BLESSING
|MALE
|4.57
|1.0
|8 16/U/12782/PS
|AKAMUMPA NAOME
|FEMALE
|4.52
|1.0
|9 16/U/15476/PS
|MUSUYA AMINA
|FEMALE
|4.48
|1.0
|10 16/U/17468/PS
|OMARA EMMANUEL
|MALE
|4.46
|1.0
|11 16/U/13643/PS
|BUSINGYE PATRICIA
|FEMALE 4.45
|1.0
|12 16/U/18156/PS
|KISU IBRAHIM WAKO
|MALE 4.44
|1.0
BACHELOR OF TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT
|StudentRegNo
|StudentName
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/17813/EVE
|SSEMWANGA BRIAN
|MALE
|4.73
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/17987/EVE
|TUMUHAIRWE ANGELA
|FEMALE
|4.56
|1.0
|3
|16/U/17488/EVE
|ONGWECH RAYMOND
|MALE
|4.52
|1.0
|4
|16/U/15055/EVE
|MAYENGO MARVIN
|MALE
|4.50
|1.0
|5
|16/U/15015/EVE
|MASIKO RAYMOND
|MALE
|4.45
|1.0
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE ACCOUNTING
|REGNO
|NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/16875/PS
|NANYONJO Sharon
|F
|4.74
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/18604/PS
|TUMWESIGYE EVADIO
|M
|4.53
|1.0
|3
|16/U/14692/EVE
|KUTAMBA E Natasha
|F
|4.50
|1.0
|4
|16/U/18573/PS
|NANYANZI JOSEPHINE
|F
|4.48
|1.0
|5
|16/U/16608/EVE
|NAMULINDWA Fatumah
|F
|4.46
|1.0
|
BACHELOR OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
|CGPA
|REG NO. NAME GENDER
|YR3,S2
|AWARD
|1 16/U/1489
|NAMUKOSE Rita
|F
|4.92
|1.1
|2 16/U/1404
|MBABAZIZE Ritah Sheilah
|F
|4.85
|1.1
|3 16/U/1508
|NANYANZI Rehemah
|F
|4.85
|1.1
|4 16/U/1294
|AINEBYOONA Queen Elizabeth
|F
|4.83
|1.1
|5 16/U/1408
|MPIRIIRWE Rinah
|F
|4.83
|1.1
|6 16/U/1437
|NABUMBA Steela
|F
|4.77
|1.1
|7 16/U/1298
|AKONG Anne Phionah
|F
|4.77
|1.1
|8 16/U/1310
|ARINAITWE Ruth
|F
|4.70
|1.1
|9 16/U/1439
|NABUUMA Joanita
|F
|4.69
|1.1
|10 16/U/1501
|NANSUBUGA Jane Kizito
|F
|4.67
|1.1
|11 16/U/1440
|NABWIRE Levinah
|F
|4.64
|1.1
|12 16/U/1352
|KAKYAMA Luganda Milbert
|M
|4.63
|1.1
|13 16/U/1312
|ASIIMIRWE Juliet
|F
|4.63
|1.1
|14 16/U/1311
|ASHABAHEEBWA Shallon
|F
|4.62
|1.1
|15 16/U/1340
|GORONDRU Peace Trinity
|F
|4.58
|1.1
|16 16/U/1459
|NAKIWALA Mariam
|F
|4.50
|1.1
|17 16/U/16754/PS
|NANKYA Ssebalu Aminah
|F
|4.50
|1.1
|18 16/U/14963/PS
|MAKHANO SHEILA
|F
|4.46
|1.1
|19 16/U/17340/PS
|ODENG Opio Paul
|M
|4.40
|1.1
|20 16/U/1492
|NAMUYABA Shakira Getrude
|F
|4.40
|1.1
21 16/U/16714/EVE NANGOBI Hadijja F 4.40 1.1
BACHELOR OF HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
|REG. No.
|Student Name
|SEX
|CGPA
|REMARK
|1
|16/U/19069
|Komuhendo Alice Bridget
|F
|4.85
|1.0
|2
|16/U/17176/EVE
|Nsereko Nicholas
|M
|4.81
|1.0
|3
|16/U/19039
|Ahumuza Claudia
|F
|4.74
|1.0
|4
|16/U/19110
|Ssekabira Deus
|M
|4.64
|1.0
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS COMPUTING
|NO
|STUDENT NAME
|GENDER
|Y3 S2
|AWARD
|1 16/U/1296
|AJUNA Sharon
|F
|4.78
|
1.1
|2 14/U/22031/PS
|WERE Hassan
|M
|4.72
|1.1
|3 16/U/1386
|KULUME Peace
|F
|4.72
|1.1
|4 16/U/19086
|NAKATUDDE Falida LUMU
|F
|4.61
|1.1
|5 16/U/18545/PS
|NAKAYIZA DOREEN
|F
|4.58
|1.1
|6 16/U/1365
|KASWA Jonah Joseph
|M
|4.53
|1.1
|7 16/U/1915
|MWESIGYE Aisha
|F
|4.52
|1.1
|8 16/U/1428
|MWESIGWA Joseph
|M
|4.48
|1.1
|9 16/U/18544/PS
|NAKAYIMA ROSE
|F
|4.48
|1.1
|10 16/U/18481/PS
|BABIRYE EDITH
|F
|4.45
|1.1
|11 16/U/13595/EVE
|BISHOOKA Marvin
|M
|4.44
|1.1
|12 16/U/14560/EVE
|KISSA Lynn Mercy
|F
|4.44
|1.1
|13 16/U/14917/EVE
|LUZINDA Yona
|M
|4.42
|1.1
BACHELOR OF PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
|REGNO
|STUDENT NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1 16/U/20307/EVE
|YAKA JAMES
|MALE
|4.85
|
1.0
|2 16/U/1517
|NAZZIWA HAJARAH
|FEMALE
|4.80
|1.0
|3 16/U/1355
|KAMUSIIME SHEILA
|FEMALE
|4.80
|1.0
|4 16/U/1460
|NAKUBULWA LYDIA
|FEMALE
|4.70
|1.0
|5 16/U/1300
|ALUPO MARTHA
|FEMALE
|4.69
|1.0
|6 16/U/1338
|DOLLA DOREEN ASINDUA
|FEMALE
|4.66
|1.0
|7 16/U/17658/PS
|SAKAYA ANDREW
|MALE
|4.64
|1.0
|8 16/U/1833
|KORSUK GABRIEL DUMBA
|MALE
|4.63
|1.0
|9 16/U/1560
|WAMPAMBA HAKIIM
|MALE
|4.62
|1.0
|10 16/U/1529
|NKIINZI ERON
|MALE
|4.59
|1.0
|11 16/U/1403
|MBABAZI RUTH ALICE
|FEMALE
|4.59
|1.0
|12 16/U/12634/PS
|AGASHA KENYONYOZI DAISY
|FEMALE
|4.58
|1.0
|13 16/U/15209/EVE
|MUGIMBA MARTHA
|FEMALE
|4.57
|1.0
|14 16/U/15118/PS
|MOHAMMED HUSSEIN
|MALE
|4.55
|1.0
|15 16/U/1470
|NALUWOOZA JUSTINE ROY
|FEMALE
|4.55
|1.0
|16 16/U/1390
|LAMWAKA WENDY
|FEMALE
|4.54
|1.0
|17 16/U/1495
|NANDAWULA FLAVIA
|FEMALE
|4.54
|1.0
|18 16/U/17398/PS
|OKELLO DANIEL
|MALE
|4.54
|1.0
|19 16/U/13781/EVE
|EPODOI CLEMENT
|MALE
|4.53
|1.0
|20 16/U/17256/EVE
|NYAGO IVAN
|MALE
|4.53
|1.0
|21 16/U/1450
|NAKALALO BANGI WINNIE
|FEMALE
|4.52
|1.0
|22 16/U/15986/EVE
|NAKANWAGI BRENDA
|FEMALE
|4.52
|1.0
|23 16/U/17500/PS
|OPIO EMMANUEL
|MALE
|4.52
|1.0
|24 16/U/13057/PS
|ANYONGA JULIET
|FEMALE
|4.51
|1.0
|25 16/U/15408/PS
|MUREKATETE JANET
|FEMALE
|4.50
|1.0
|26 16/U/17750/EVE
|SSEBUGWAWO PAUL
|MALE
|4.47
|1.0
|27 16/U/17452/EVE
|OLET PETER
|MALE
|4.46
|1.0
|28 16/U/12906/EVE
|ALEZUYO VIVIAN
|FEMALE
|4.45
|1.0
|29 16/U/1509
|NANYONJO SHAMILAH
|FEMALE
|4.45
|1.0
|30 16/U/17547/PS
|OTINGOLE JOEL
|MALE
|4.42
|1.0
|31 16/U/19105
|NYADOI SHARON
|FEMALE
|4.41
|1.0
BACHELOR OF COMMERCE
|REGNO
|NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1 16/U/16584/PS
|NAMUKOSE Joan
|F
|4.80
|1.0
|2 16/U/17529/PS
|OSIRE Nathan
|M
|4.76
|1.0
|3 16/U/19112
|SSENTONGO Cris
|M
|4.75
|1.0
|4 16/U/1836
|LUTAAYA Francis
|M
|4.70
|1.0
|5 16/U/1484
|NAMPEERA D Kevin
|F
|4.65
|1.0
|6 16/U/14118/PS
|KAMOGA Teera Yasmin
|M
|4.61
|1.0
|7 16/U/1378
|KIGENYI William
|M
|4.61
|1.0
|8 15/U/1370
|BBOSA Madinah
|F
|4.60
|1.0
|9 16/U/13610/PS
|Brave Joshua
|M
|4.58
|1.0
|10 16/U/1481
|NAMBOOZE Joan
|F
|4.56
|1.0
|11 16/U/16923/PS
|NASSAZI Marjorie
|F
|4.55
|1.0
|12 16/U/13266/PS
|ATUHAIRE Anita
|F
|4.54
|1.0
|13 16/U/12937/PS
|ALUPO Catherine
|F
|4.53
|1.0
|14 16/U/16962/PS
|Natukunda Emmanuel
|F
|4.53
|1.0
|15 16/U/1528
|NKATA Raymond Paul
|M
|4.51
|1.0
|16 16/U/1344
|KAAYA James
|M
|4.50
|1.0
|17 16/U/1524
|NINSIIMA Doreen
|F
|4.50
|1.0
|18 16/U/18422/EVE
|ORIKUMANYA JOHN BOSCO
|M
|4.50
|1.0
|19 16/U/13328/EVE
|Atwijuka Lenard
|M
|4.50
|1.0
|20 17/U/18628
|TENYWA SALIM
|M
|4.47
|1.1
|21 16/U/1547
|SERUNJOGI Yasin
|M
|4.46
|1.0
|22 16/U/15642/EVE
|MWIGARE M Kalya
|F
|4.45
|1.0
|23 16/U/17113/PS
|NINSIIMA Angelina
|F
|4.45
|1.0
|24 16/U/14085/PS
|Kalongo Julius
|M
|4.45
|1.0
|25 16/U/1362
|KASHOYOYO Joshua
|M
|4.44
|1.0
|26 16/U/1415
|MUKAMA Joseph
|M
|4.43
|1.0
|27 16/U/14059/PS
|Kakuba Albert
|M
|4.42
|1.0
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|S/N
|REG. NO
|NAME
|GENDER
|CGPA
|AWARD
|1
|16/U/1381
|KISAKYE Alex
|M
|4.88
|
1.0
|2
|16/U/18117/PS
|URINGTHO Aaron
|M
|4.77
|1.0
|3
|16/U/1454
|NAKAYE Teddy
|F
|4.65
|1.0
|4
|16/U/1552
|TAKIRAMBUDDE Abigail
|F
|4.64
|1.0
|5
|16/U/1341
|IMAI Gertrude
|F
|4.62
|1.0
|6
|16/U/20265/EVE
|TWINAMASTIKO JOHN
|M
|4.62
|1.0
|7
|16/U/17610/PS
|PURYOYO REGAN
|M
|4.59
|1.0
|8
|16/U/1821
|GUMISIRIZA Jonas
|M
|4.58
|1.0
|9
|16/U/17897/PS
|TAMUSUZA HASSAN
|M
|4.55
|1.0
|10
|16/U/13740/EVE
|DRASIKU NICHOLA
|M
|4.54
|1.0
|11
|16/U/12653/EVE
|AHABWE Adam
|M
|4.53
|1.0
|12
|16/U/18026/EVE
|TUMWESIGE Joshua
|M
|4.53
|1.0
|13
|16/U/1442
|NADUNGA Patricia
|F
|4.50
|1.0
|14
|16/U/1401
|MATAMA Eseza
|F
|4.49
|1.0
|15
|16/U/15845/PS
|NAGAWA Brenda
|F
|4.47
|1.0
|16
|17/U/20182/EVE
|NAIRUBA Lydia
|F
|4.47
|1.0
|17
|16/U/1363
|KASOZI Fred
|M
|4.46
|1.0
|18
|16/U/16314/PS
|NAMADI SAUDA PONI
|F
|4.44
|1.0
|19
|16/U/19046
|TREASURE ATAMBA
|4.43
|1.0
|20
|16/U/13196/PS
|ASIIMWE MERCY
|F
|4.41
|1.0
|21
|16/U/1299
|ALUPO Alice
|F
|4.41
|1.0
|22
|16/U/1407
|MPIRIIRWE Jovia
|F
|4.41
|1.0
