The Serena Hotel in Kampala was the stage for glitz, culture, and celebration on Friday, September 5, as the Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 grand finale crowned Nachap Kezia Cindy from Karamoja the new queen of Ugandan tourism.

Nachap clinched the coveted crown with 316 points, moving the audience to tears as she dedicated her victory to her mother and the people of Karamoja.

“This crown is for Karamoja. Many people only know our region for conflict and hardship, but we are also a land of beauty, culture, and resilience. I want to use this platform to tell our story differently and attract visitors to experience Karamoja’s uniqueness,” she said.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Nachap also paid tribute to her mother’s unwavering support:

“I know most of the support came from my fans, but my mother kept pushing me even when I lost hope. Tonight, I dedicate this victory to her.”

The competition was tight, with several contestants shining in different categories:

Amusolo Pauline Leizel – 1st Runner-Up, Miss Photogenic & Best in Talent

Akere M. Gabriella – 2nd Runner-Up, Miss Multimedia

Ahebwomugisha Anna – Miss Tourism Heritage & Miss Popularity

Karungi Bridget – Miss Conservation, Miss Creative & UWA Ambassador

Angwec Rita – Miss Environment

Namugerwa Shivan Abwooli – Miss Congeniality & Rising Woman

Aanyu Catrionah – Miss Talent

For the first time, the competition also crowned a Man of Tourism International 2025/26. King Isaac Amuriat took the title, alongside regional male winners including Acere Mathias (Northern), Katumba Huz (Central), Brave Jacob (Western), and Otule John (Western).

One of the evening’s biggest highlights was the UWA Ambassadorial Award, given to Karungi Bridget for her outstanding knowledge and commitment to conservation. She received a contract, free access to all UWA-protected areas, and the honor of participating in the “Name a Gorilla” and “Name a Rhino” programs.

UWA’s Director of Tourism, Stephen Masaba, praised Karungi:

“She is knowledgeable, grounded, and I have no doubt she will represent Uganda well, both nationally and internationally.”

The night was not only about crowns but also culture and inspiration. Gospel artist Rachael K stole the show with a powerful performance of her new track “Special Day.” Declaring, “A year ago, I was singing for the world, but tonight I am singing for Jesus,” she moved the audience to their knees in worship.

The event also coincided with the birthday of the late Maria Mutagamba, founder of Miss Tourism Uganda. Her son and current Director of Miss Tourism Uganda, Paul Michael Mutagamba, called the day “special” in her honor:

“It has happened because of you—the beauty queens who keep her vision alive.”

The pageant was powered by key sponsors, including Mega Growth Company, whose Country Manager, Mr. Kunah, reaffirmed their century-long legacy in beauty and wellness products. Nachap Kezia Cindy was also unveiled as Mega Growth Company Ambassador, earning a luxury weekend stay at Serena Hotel.

KCCA Deputy Executive Director Kigenyi congratulated the winners and invited Ugandans to the Kampala City Festival on October 5, 2025, saying:

“Kampala is the nexus of all tourism activities in Uganda. Let us celebrate our city and make sweet memories together.”

Founded in 2013, Miss Tourism Uganda promotes culture, heritage, and tourism across 12 regional clusters. This year’s theme, “I Am My Culture,” resonated throughout the night, reminding Ugandans and visitors alike of the country’s rich diversity.

The Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 finale was more than a beauty pageant—it was a showcase of resilience, creativity, and national pride, with Nachap Kezia Cindy now at the helm. Uganda’s tourism sector gains not just a beauty queen but a passionate cultural ambassador determined to rebrand her homeland.