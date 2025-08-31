Across Africa, media ownership plays a powerful role in shaping public opinion, influencing politics, driving business, and defining cultural narratives. From television and radio networks to newspapers, digital platforms, and film industries, a handful of influential media owners command vast audiences across the continent.

These individuals and conglomerates not only control the flow of information but also set the agenda on issues ranging from governance and economics to entertainment and social change. Their reach extends beyond national borders, with some building pan-African media empires that compete with international outlets for dominance in news, sports, and entertainment.

Exploring the top media owners in Africa reveals not only who holds the keys to information but also how their influence impacts democracy, innovation, and the future of communication across the continent.

Uganda

I. Kin Kariisa is a Ugandan businessman and entrepreneur in the media industry. Next Media Services (NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, Nxt Radio) [Founder/CEO]

II. Andrew Mwenda is a Ugandan journalist and entrepreneur. The Independent [Founder/Editor]

III. Nyanzi Martin Luther is a young media entrepreneur in Uganda. Block FM, Nup Radio, Spark Media Uganda & Homeboyz Radio Ug [Founder/CEO]

IV. Innocent Nahabwe is a Ugandan businessman and media executive.

Galaxy FM 100.2 and Galaxy TV Jikonkone (CEO & Founder)

V. SK Mbuga is a Ugandan media mogul.

STV Uganda (CEO)

VI. Sudhir Ruparelia is a Ugandan businessman and entrepreneur. Ruparelia Group (media interests) [Founder/CEO Sanyu FM

VII. Aga Khan owns National Media Group (Daily Monitor, East African, NTV, Dembe FM, K fm, Spark TV)

Kenya

I. SK Macharia is a Kenyan businessman and media owner. Royal Media Services (Citizen TV, 11 radio stations) [Founder/CEO]

II. James Kiarie is a Kenyan media owner and entrepreneur. K24 TV [Founder/CEO]

III. Njenga Karume is a Kenyan businessman and media owner. Royal Media Services [Founder/CEO]

South Africa

I. Koos Bekker is a South African businessman and media owner. Naspers (magazines, newspapers, pay-tv) [CEO]

II. Prakash Desai is a South African media executive. Avusa [Former CEO]

III. Johann Rupert is a South African businessman and media owner. Times Media [Owner]

IV. Patrice Motsepe is a South African businessman and media owner. African News Agency [Founder]

V. Adams Gumede is a South African media executive. Independent Newspapers [Owner]

VI. Larry Kgosana is a South African media executive. Caxton and CTP Publishers [Owner]

VII. Adnan Mohammed is a South African businessman and media owner. Arena Holdings [Founder/CEO]

VIII. Paul Mashatile is a South African politician and media owner. SABC [Former Chairman]

IX. Dumo Luthuli is a South African media executive. Ukhozi FM [Manager]

X. Mmusi Mthembu is a South African businessman and philanthropist. Mo Ibrahim Foundation [Partner]

Nigeria

I. Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a Nigerian businessman and media owner. DAAR Communications (AIT, Raypower FM) [Founder/CEO]

II. Ben Murray-Bruce is a Nigerian entrepreneur and media personality. Silverbird Entertainment and Silverbird Galleria [Founder/CEO]

III. Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman and media owner. Tonight FM, FM Express [Founder/CEO]

IV. Tony Elumelu is a Nigerian businessman and investor. Heirs Holdings (media investments) [Chairman]

V. Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businessman and investor. Dangote Group (media investments) [Founder/CEO]

VI. Mike Adenuga is a Nigerian businessman and media owner. Globacom (telecom and media) [Founder/CEO]

VII. Dapo Olorunyomi is a Nigerian journalist and entrepreneur. THISDAY Newspaper [Founder/Editor]

VIII. Gbenga Oyebode is a Nigerian businessman and media owner. Punch Newspaper [Chairman]

Ghana

I. Isaac Dankwa is a Ghanaian media owner and entrepreneur. Multimedia Group Limited [Founder/CEO]

II. Fred Swaniker is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and educator. African Leadership Group [Founder]

Malawi

I. Kate Shawa is a Malawian media owner and entrepreneur. Times Media Group [Owner]

II. James Kamwendo is a Malawian media owner and entrepreneur. Times Group [Owner]

Egypt

I. Hisham Kassem is an Egyptian media owner and entrepreneur. Al-Masry Al-Youm [Founder]

Zimbabwe

I. Strive Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean businessman and media owner. Econet Media [Founder/CEO]

Sudan/UK

I. Mohammed “Mo” Ibrahim is a Sudanese-British businessman and entrepreneur. Celtel [Founder]

UAE/South Africa

I. Hussain Sajwani is a UAE/South African businessman and investor. DAMAC Properties (media partnerships) [Founder/CEO