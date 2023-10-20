UGANDA – Get ready for some good laughs and a unique comedic experience as Pearl Magic Prime introduces its new locally made show, Hotel Mara.



The show debuts on Friday, October 20th at 7:30 PM.

Hotel Mara is a comedy series in Kampala directed by Ayeny T. Steve of Atonga Media the company that produced Kony Order from Above, showing the hilarious events in a lively hotel. You will witness whirlwind romances, unexpected celebrity encounters, and dramatic moments that reflect Uganda’s vibrant spirit.



Brian Mulondo, Local Content Marketing Manager says, “Hotel Mara is not just TV entertainment; it mirrors our diverse society with humour and drama. We are dedicated to authentic Ugandan storytelling, and our fantastic cast promises top-notch entertainment.”



As we dive deeper into the series, audiences will get invested in individual stories from our unique mix of characters. Whether it’s Jack (played by Chris Heavens Kiza) navigating the stormy seas of his personal life, Sarah (played by (Gashumba Grace Natasha)the religious fanatic who clashes with guests over immorality, or Ojok Ojok’s (played by Okitwi Christiano) passionate pursuit of a music career, each episode promises a fresh spin on life’s highs and lows.



Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda, adds, “Get ready for an incredible storyline and a talented cast including Raymond Rushabiro, Carolynn Kunihira, and Monica Jacobs Birwinyo. Your Friday nights are about to get a lot more fun.”



Hotel Mara is an emotional, dramatic, and outrageously funny adventure that captures the heart of Ugandan comedy. So, as the week comes to an end, gather your loved ones, get comfortable, and let Hotel Mara bring infectious laughter to your evening.



Hotel Mara premieres on Friday, October 20th at 7:30 PM on Pearl Magic Prime, DStv Channel 148, and GOtv Channel 303.