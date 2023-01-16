Things are certainly not going well for ex-MP Kato Lbwama after revealing that he has resorted to becoming a butcher man after searching for a job in vain.

The former Rubaga South Member of Parliament recorded a highly surprising victory in 2016, beating rivals including legendary CP party President John Ken Lukyamuzi.

He was, however, unable to defend the seat in 2021, losing to NUP’s Aloysius Mukasa.

In an interview with a local Youtube publication over the weekend, Lubwama bemoaned the hardships he has had to endur3 ever since he lost his seat in Parliament.

He categorically blamed the government of President Museveni for doing little to improve things in the country which has adversely affected every economic aspect of the country.

He, for instance, mentions the entertainment industry which he says the government has established, making it hard for him to earn a living there.

He also singles out opposition kingpin Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine for blame over his predicament. The legendary entertainer accuses Bobi Wine of being the catalyst who has led to changes that have targeted the entertainment industry ever since he joined politics.

“Leave me with my problems, the government has spoilt everything. In Drama where I used to get money, the government is not interested and ever since Bobi Wine entered into politics things changed in the entertainment sector. We cannot do drama and sing, now we have to pay taxes to URA.” He lamented.

To make ends meet, he reports that he has joined the meat business as a butcher man. He, however, decries the lack of customers, noting with concern that his daily sales haven’t been anywhere beyond two Kilograms with a kilo at shillings16000.

“I have now turned into a butcher, I am looking for profits. At my place, a kilo is for Shs16000 but what hurts me is that I can only sell two kilos a day, that’s how bad this country is at a moment.” He reveals.

He also opened up on his earlier endeavours that saw him sell firewood which he revealed also didn’t go according to plan. He points an accusing finger at NEMA which he says banned the gutting of trees, causing him to fall.

“I had started selling firewood but again NEMA is also another problem, they refused us from cutting trees.”

He also aimed a dig at Rubaga South voters whom he cursed for begging his pockets dry even after rejecting him at the polls two years ago.

“The votes stole my money, mostly the Boda Boda guys. Lubaga people are stupid, I am no longer your legislator but you always beg money from me.” We are all suffering, let me wait for those fools to ask for help from me.” He warns.