In a candid revelation, Balaam Baruhagare, Uganda’s vibrant Youth and Children Affairs State Minister, shared the exhilarating moment he joined the billionaire’s club in 2007.

A serial entrepreneur with thriving ventures in entertainment, real estate, and media, Balaam recounted how his journey to wealth culminated in a memorable phone call from none other than Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, chairman of the Ruparelia Group, which owned Crane Bank at the time.

Speaking to New Vision Online , Balaam described the morning his bank account crossed the billion-shilling mark. “I was banking with Crane Bank when Dr. Sudhir called me,” he recalled with a grin. “He said, ‘Congratulations, Balaam, today you’ve joined the billionaire class!’” The call was a milestone, affirming a lifelong dream for the minister, whose entrepreneurial spirit ignited in childhood.

As early as Primary Seven, Balaam was already making waves, earning his first million by selling maize flour. “I’ve always loved making money,” he admitted, his enthusiasm infectious.

By his first year at university, Balaam’s hustle had scaled new heights. He wasn’t just a student; he was a property mogul, owning several apartments and laying the foundation for his diverse business empire. His knack for spotting opportunities and relentless drive set him apart, transforming modest beginnings into a fortune.

“Becoming a billionaire was my dream,” he said, reflecting on a journey marked by grit and ambition.

Known for his vocal support of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and First Son, Balaam’s story is as much about personal triumph as it is about inspiring Uganda’s youth. His rise from a young maize flour vendor to a billionaire minister embodies the power of perseverance and vision. Yet, Balaam remains grounded, using his platform to champion young entrepreneurs and advocate for transformative leadership within the NRM party.

Dr. Sudhir’s call was more than a congratulation; it was a nod to Balaam’s place among Uganda’s business elite. As he continues to shape the nation’s youth agenda, Balaam’s story serves as a beacon for aspiring wealth creators. “Money isn’t just wealth; it’s a tool to build dreams and uplift communities,” he said, urging others to chase their ambitions with unwavering resolve.