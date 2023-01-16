The Kabale Muslim District Leaders have tasked State Minister of Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi with finding out why President Yoweri Museveni has reportedly refused to honor their calls to visit their Headquarters in Kabale Municipality.

Kabale Muslim District Supreme Council Chairperson Hajji Issa Tindyebwa made the remarks before Musasizi who was the Chief Guest, at the inauguration ceremony for the Newly elected District council at Masjid Mosque located in Kirigime ward, southern division Kabale municipality over the weekend.

Hajji Tindyebwa who was recently re-elected for his third term as Kabale Muslim District Supreme Council Chairperson said that they had been seeking Museveni Museveni’s attention for a long time, but all their invitations and requests for appointment to meet the president have yielded no results.

He argued that it was “quite unfortunate” that the President has been visiting the Catholic and Anglican Headquarters located at Rushoroza and Rugararama hills respectively, and ignored the Muslim headquarters whose location is between the two hills in Kabale Municipality.

“Hon. Minister, I would like to inform you that for the last 36 years President Museveni has been in power, he has never made a stopover here, yet we have always seen him cross to the Catholic and Anglican headquarters. Through you sir, we would like to apologize for anything we could have wronged against him, and ask him to visit our headquarters, even if it was only once and for all” Tindyebwa said, adding that they had made the same statements through other several Government officials but they never got any response.

Hajji Tindyebwa also used the opportunity to highlight challenges facing the Muslim society particularly emphasizing on the only Muslim founded Health Centre III in Kabale District, which he said that it had never received any support from the government, plus the only single Muslim founded secondary school which is Government aided but lacks a library and computer laboratory.

In his speech, Minister Musasizi promised to submit the requests of Kabale Muslim District leaders to President Museveni as well as the need to visit their headquarters. However, the Rubanda East Legislator was quick to note that the President appointed Government officials especially Ministers and Resident District Commissioners who are supposed to attend to matters of public concern in his absence.

“I appeal to you to always approach us because we represent the President and we have the capacity to attend to most of your concerns. However, I am going to deliver your concerns and I hope he will respond positively because he is a listening man” Musasizi said.

On the other Challenges, Musasizi asked the Kabale Muslim District to approach the District LC.5 Chairperson who will in turn pen down an official letter to the Central Government requesting for the Ndorwa Senior Secondary School library and a laboratory, for easy lobbying.

Minister Musasizi contributed UGx5 million towards the ongoing construction project for the House of the Kabale Muslim District Kadhi.