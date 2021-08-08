Music Producer/singer Andrew Ojambo famously known as Daddy Andre has revealed that he and estranged lover Nina Roz are still together and in love.

In an interview with a local Youtuber, the singer of “Tugende Mu Church” debunked claims that he had split up with Nina Roz and replaced her with rising vocalist Shakirah Shakiraa.

As Shakirah pointed out, Andre denied ever having a hookup with her.

Both Andre and Nina agreed to let the public assume they had split up, even though they are still together up to date.

“Me and Nina are still together, we just let you Journalists believe that we are broken up. You have worked so hard to tarnish my name with fake news of me sleeping with Shakirah but I do not care,” Andre said.

Nina, on the other hand, has been heard criticizing men in prior interviews, claiming that she was heartbroken by Daddy Andre, with whom she divorced after only a few months of marriage.

Nina went on to say that she is currently depressed as a result of Andre’s adultery, which caused her heart to break. As a result, she made it obvious that she had no intention of falling in love anytime soon.

“I’m not in any relationship now and I’m focusing on music, so I won’t say I am single and searching, I’m married to music officially, so my fellow girls don’t rush to engage in relationship, take time to study and understand the person you want to settle with, and don’t be comfortable because you are being loved anytime men can change, so believe in yourself,” Nina said recently.

“To you men, I am not ready to fall in love so leave me, I want to first heal from the depression I am going through.”

Andre’s statement suggests that he is still deeply in love with Nina Roz, despite the fact that she is now acts uninterested.