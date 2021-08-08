In a bid to bridge gaps in communication between the public and the office of the President, line Minister Milly Babalanda has issued a toll-free telephone number for the public to report graft and poor service delivery direct to her office.

The move is part of the minister’s pledged to intensify the fight against corruption and improving service delivery at the ministry whose leadership she officially assumed just last month.

The notice, since seen by this publication will be publicly displayed at the offices of Residential District/ City Commissioners ( RDCs/RCCs), District Internal Security Officers(DISOs), and notice boards at the different District Headquarters.

The directive has been received by both RDC Secretariate boss Maj. Martha Asiimwe and Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Director-General Charles Oluka who have been instructed to help in it’s implementation.

There have been widespread complaints directed towards the minister concerning illicit activities such as corruption and abuse of office involving some junior staff at the various agencies under the Presidency.

Giving direct access to the ministry is expected to drastically facilitate and improve information flow, which will, in turn, help the protracted fight against graft among the officials at the ministry.

While receiving instruments of power from her predecessor Esther Mbayo last month, Babalanda emphasised that weeding out corruption and incompetence would form the backbone of his administration at the presidency.