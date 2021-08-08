The Chief of Personnel and Administration of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Maj Gen George Igumba has encouraged directors and senior medical personnel of the UPDF to share the knowledge they have acquired from the 2-day symposium with their subordinates so that the nuggets of knowledge that have been passed onto them translate into results in their line of duty.

Maj Gen Igumba was speaking at the closure of the Ideological Orientation Symposium for Medical Personnel of the UPDF that has been taking place at the Senior Officers Diagnostics Centre, Mbuya where he called upon the participants to always seek for more information and knowledge especially ideological education to rejuvenate their spirits and remain inspired in their line of service.

In his presentation that centered on Institutional Consciousness, the Chief Political Commissar of the UPDF, Hon. Maj Gen Henry Masiko reminded the participants that the foundation of the UPDF is the People and as such medical personnel are part of the formation of the People’s Army and the People centered ideology guides their engagement.

The participants for the Chieftaincy of Medical Services were called upon to maintain the image of the army through timely information whose success story demands that they have a duty to sustain the success of the UPDF. This message was contained in a presentation made by veteran journalist, Tony Geoffrey Owana who reminded them that the UPDF took the lead in breaking the barriers especially in the fight against the HIV/AIDS scourge.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The symposium was attended by the Chief of Medical Services, Maj Gen Ambrose Musinguzi, the Director Medical Services, Brig Gen Dr Stephen Kusasira, the Director Mental Health, Brig Gen Dr Patrick Ochen, Directors, Senior Officers and medical personnel of the UPDF.