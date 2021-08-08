The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda has widened the net to catch impostors fleecing the public with fake deployment promises.

The ministry had been concerned about widespread complaints to her office that unscrupulous people posing as State House and President’s office agents and staff have been milking money from unsuspecting people promising to get them deployed in juicy positions such as Residential District Commissioners.

The scum has mainly targeted NRM party mobilisers, politicians who failed in the recent general election, senior civil servants, and members of the business community.

In a bid to curb the vice, the Office of the President has issued the following phone numbers for purposes of easing information flow to aid in bringing perpetrators to book- 0772342782, and 0754269719.

The public is equally cautioned against easily falling prey to such scums since no deployments under the presidency are done through lobbying and bribery but rather by merit.

Those that might have been linked already under the circumstances are similarly encouraged to come forward and report the culprits for justice to prevail.

Similarly, the Minister has launched a toll-free line(0800320320) in her office to ease information flow between her office and the public. This will be attended to from 8.00 AM to 5.00 PM; Monday to Friday. This will help bridge the gap and also help to implement a timely response to corruption and poor service delivery.