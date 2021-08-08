Singer Ykee Benda, real name Wycliffe Tugume has released his highly anticipated ‘Kirabo’ music album.

After spending almost a year working on the album, it’s clear that this musician has work ethic, flexibility, and talent based on the production and lyrics showcased on the album.

Benda’s 17 track album is available on all digital music platforms worldwide and it costs Shs35000 on mpakarecords.co.ug.

“This album has been an exciting challenge to me. I wanted to show the world what I am made of from what my fans were use to and show them new sounds and genres. I wanted to do something for everyone,” said Ykee Benda during the album reveal event at Mpaka Records on Friday.

“Mi Amor” is one of the love songs on the album. ‘Liso ku Liso,’ which features Dre Cali, who is signed to his label Mpaka Records, and ‘Sweet,’ ‘Control me,’ ‘Umbrella,’ ‘Complique,’ which features Congo’s ‘Gaz Mawete,’ and ‘Million Dollar,’ which features Kiff No Beat with BIT on the beat among others.