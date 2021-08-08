Corruption in Uganda is like the water hyacinth/weed which invaded Lake Victoria and never left even with such great efforts put in to get rid of it. Recently it attacked the dam in Jinja as a floating Island.

The title of Mr. Onyango Obbos article “Corruption in Uganda is too big to fail. Discuss” of 14th July, 2021 in the Monitor newspaper reminds me of the kind of questions we were subjected to at High school (“A” level). I am not sure if I will do the discussion but I should say that the title is very relevant today in this country and in his article he makes very interesting quotations which I couldn’t agree more with, thus“ Obote was in control of the government but not the army while M7 is in charge of the army but not the government” also “Things are now getting beyond M7’s control. Even if you steal a ministry’s entire budget, he can’t do anything about it”.

In reference to these statements, Onyango Obbo notes that corruption has reached absurd levels and that corruption in Uganda has become too big to fail. These statements seem to speak to the reality in the country.

Friends, if I may remind you, during the swearing in ceremonies of Mr.Museveni Yoweri as president in 2016 and 2021 one of the key messages that was notable in his speeches was the resolve to fight and eradicate corruption. The tone of the messages indicated seriousness.

One would expect things to be done as stated by the president. The M&E spirit in me got me interested in following what would happen after the pronouncements.

Five years down the road, the “kisanja hakuna mukyezo” became “kisanja hakuna action”. Corruption has continued to occur and one may say that it has even deepened in the country. The glaring truth is that the president failed to control corruption in the past 5 years and his statement about a resolve to fight corruption post 2021 inauguration seemed a mere rhetoric.

The media has often shared information about corruption cases in the country, many of which are the base for which it is believed that the talk about ending corruption is rhetoric.

The president, I believe, receives reports about corruption in the various institutions and departments but no action is seen. Sometimes the perpetrators and culprits are not put to task but instead they seem to be protected, yet Objective XXVI (iii) of the constitution of Uganda clearly states that “All lawful measures shall be taken to expose, combat and eradicate corruption and abuse or misuse of power by those holding political and other public offices”.

This is very disappointing and for the president to merely look on and subject people to unending suffering is an indicator that people of this country don’t matter. In this country the president’s word regarding mishandling of political opposition and dissenting views is taken for law and attracts enforcement with lethal weapons. Those energies, if subjected to addressing corruption, would definitely result in a corruption free country.

The recent report from the Auditor General revealed many things that went wrong with the funds released for various activities including management of the COVID 19 challenge. If it was not theft of the money and other resources what was the reason for failure to put the money to its rightful use? If the holders of those offices are incompetent, are there no mechanisms to deal with the deficiency? I felt a lot of pain when the President was lamenting over the failed delivery of 42,000 ICU beds. A president lamenting!

Onyango is right to note that the president is challenged with the control of government but let me quickly add that this seems deliberate. He has also to some extent failed to control the military and other security forces especially in reference to forest destruction and land evictions. Bugoma Forest is fast disappearing under the protection and supervision of the military, land grabbing is often done with protection and support from the security forces. This is dangerous.

As a member and leader of Transparency International Uganda, a prominent anti-corruption movement, it is appalling to note that Uganda is persistently perceived as one of the most corrupt countries on the globe yet with several and excellent anti-corruption instruments. Since 2017 the Global Corruption index put Uganda among the 30 most corrupt countries in the world out of 180 countries, with a score of around 26% every year. In East Africa Uganda is also badly positioned behind Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.

According to TIUs observation and the several studies conducted by various players, the leaders of Uganda are good at rhetoric on corruption eradication but lack the will to do so. If Denmark and Norway can score so highly globally, Botswana in Africa and Rwanda in East Africa, it is very possible for Uganda to do so. Yes, corruption can be eradicated.

Finally, President Museveni will NOT fight corruption alone. It is your duty and my duty as citizens of this country to get involved in eradicating corruption. Article 17(1)(i) of the Constitution of Uganda which states “ It is the duty of every citizen to combat corruption and misuse or wastage of public property“ mandates us to be involved in the fight against corruption.

I would like to encourage you all to use your powers as per Article 1 and other provisions in the law, to demand for action against corruption through asking hard questions, request for accountability of genuine utilization of public resources, carryout for peaceful and legally allowable demonstrations to demand for action against corruption.

John Mary Odoy

Senior citizen, Board Chairperson TIU and an Advocate for Good Governance

