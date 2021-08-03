Musicians King Saha and Weasel were last week involved in a physical fight, according to Dembe FM presenter Jenkins Mukasa.

During Dembe FM’s ‘Talk and Talk’ show over the weekend, Mukasa said the bitter fight took place at Weasel’s Neverland home in Kizungu, Makindye following a disagreement between the two former Leone Island singers.

It is alleged that both artistes were under influence of drugs and alcohol at the time the fight broke out but they later resolved their differences.

“I was told bottles were flying around as Weasel and King Saha exchanged punches at Neverland. Those boys usually end up in brawls after getting high on booze and weed… I was further told that Pallaso came after about 10 minutes when the fight had already ended and he immediately left,” Mukasa said.

