Media personality Lynda Ddane has unearthed the list of local male celebrities she wishes to sleep with in her lifetime.
In a “Smash, Pass, Bang” game with fellow media colleagues Kasuku and Sammy Wetala, the NTV Da Beat show co-host revealed the top men she would love to meet and smash, pass, or bang.
Ddane with no known boyfriend, said she finds men like President Yoweri Museveni, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Navio, Maurice Mugisha among others really attractive and she would love to elope with them forever.
See full list:
1.Yoweri Museveni
2,Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine
3.God’s Plan
4.Maurice Kirya
5.Pallaso
6.Navio
7.Bebe Cool
8.Fik Fameica
9.Maurice Mugisha
10.Kenneth Mugabi
11.Sammy Wetala
12.Frank Walusimbi
13.Joel Kamadi
14.Eth Lawinsky
15.Deejay Bryan
16.MC Esco
For these she said she would love to have a one stand with them:
17.Ykee Benda
18.Kuku ‘Kasuku’ Wazabanga
19.John Blaq
20.A Pass
21.Dagy Nyce
22.Artin Pro
23.DJ Slick Stuart
24.Douglas Lwanga
25.Crysto Panda
26.Stephen Kirimu
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com