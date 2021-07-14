Media personality Lynda Ddane has unearthed the list of local male celebrities she wishes to sleep with in her lifetime.

In a “Smash, Pass, Bang” game with fellow media colleagues Kasuku and Sammy Wetala, the NTV Da Beat show co-host revealed the top men she would love to meet and smash, pass, or bang.

Ddane with no known boyfriend, said she finds men like President Yoweri Museveni, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Navio, Maurice Mugisha among others really attractive and she would love to elope with them forever.

See full list:

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

1.Yoweri Museveni 2,Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine 3.God’s Plan 4.Maurice Kirya 5.Pallaso 6.Navio 7.Bebe Cool 8.Fik Fameica 9.Maurice Mugisha 10.Kenneth Mugabi 11.Sammy Wetala 12.Frank Walusimbi 13.Joel Kamadi 14.Eth Lawinsky 15.Deejay Bryan 16.MC Esco

For these she said she would love to have a one stand with them:

17.Ykee Benda 18.Kuku ‘Kasuku’ Wazabanga 19.John Blaq 20.A Pass 21.Dagy Nyce 22.Artin Pro 23.DJ Slick Stuart 24.Douglas Lwanga 25.Crysto Panda 26.Stephen Kirimu