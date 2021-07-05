John Blaq’s management has spoken out on the alleged viral sex video of the singer.

Over the weekend, social media was awash with a video of a man engaged in a sexual act with a woman. The man who was putting on shades during the action resembled John Blaq and since then, netizens have been claiming that its the singer who was involved in the act.

However, according to the ‘mbimala’ Singer’s management, their client is not the one involved in the sex video.

“Our client is equally disturbed by the video and says that despite the uncanny resemblance, he is not the one and can never be relegated to filming cheap videos in dinghy motels. We have engaged with police to help us weed out the individuals /groups involved in spreading such malicious propaganda,”the management said in a 5th July letter.