After so many years of struggling to get a media job, former TV star Straka Mwezi, famously known as Straka Baibe is finally set to return on your screen.

Starting next week, Straka will be hosting an entertainment show on her own online TV.

The media personality was one of the big names on TV in the early 2000s and she was popular for her show which was dubbed ‘Late Show’ that used to air on the now defunct WBS TV.

Ever since WBS TV closed business, Straka failed to get another station to showcase her presenting skills.

But not anymore, with her new online Straka TV, the veteran presenter will be able to do what she knows best. The show will be known as ‘The Take Over’.

And starting on 14th May 2021, Straka TV will be streaming Live on Straka’s Facebook and YouTube channel every Friday from 10:00pm till late.

The joyous media personality shared the good news through her social media pages on Friday saying, “Miss me no more!!! And thanks for the love, let them kill themselves.”

