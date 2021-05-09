Singer/producer Andrew Ojambo aka Daddy Andre has denied speaking ill about his lover Nina Roz amidst their breakup saga.

A few days ago, Daddy Andre confirmed in an audio recording that he broke up with Nina and even moved out of their house. He also accused his lover of relapsing on drugs and infidelity.

But during NBS TV’s Uncut Sabula show on Saturday, Daddy Andre denied everything he said in the audio recording, saying that it’s true they had some marital issues and he moved out of their home for a bit but it doesn’t mean that their relationship was done.

The singer further said that he just told the media what they wanted to know, but nothing of what he said about Nina was the truth.

Andre had early confessed that Nina Roz was with him only for music not love and that when her music fame started to grow, she started to show her true colours.

“She wasn’t after love; she came with her own calculation to get music from me just like Katatumba. I blame myself for trusting her that quickly. She even tried to set me up in the media but I was lucky that most bloggers know how much I have sacrificed for Roz,” Daddy Andre said.

But currently the singer has changed all statements and confirmed that their relationship is still standing.

