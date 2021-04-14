Singer Mansur Semanda famously known as King Saha has opened up on how he feels about Akon City, a futuristic cryptocurrency city set to be put up by American music star Akon.

Recently, the government of Uganda allocated one square mile of land to the entrepreneur Akon to build the city. It is expected to be complete by 2036 and it will operate on Akon’s cryptocurrency AKoin.

But King Saha isn’t convinced with Akon city plans as he believes that it could be another business scam, and through his Facebook page on Monday, he requested God to keep him alive till 2036 to see how this city will operate.

“Woke up thinking about this ‘Akon City’!!! if it’s not another investment scam, I pray I live up to 2036,” he said.

King Saha was one of the Ugandans who were not impressed with Akon’s visit to Uganda.

“So sad that an international artist’s visit can’t benefit the art industry which has been locked for a full year now,” he said.

Despite Saha’s rants, the government believes Akon City will be a big deal as it will attract more investments and job opportunities for Ugandans.

