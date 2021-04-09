Team No Sleep’s diva Sheebah Karungi has opened up on why she ‘fell in love’ with Pastor Wilson Bugembe on the first day she met with him.

Through her Instagram stories , Sheebah confessed that she was able to tell that Bugembe, also the lead preacher of Worship House Ministries Church, was a good man of God the first day she set her eyes on him.

Sheebah and Bugembe were able to meet for the second time at singer Kabako’s kukyala ceremony which happened on Thursday and this is when she came public on how she feels about the man of God.

“My favourite man of God. Second time I’ve met him but I know a genuine man when I meet one. Thank you Pastor Wilson Bugembe for seeing all of us with no judgement whatsoever. Seeing beyond human masks is also a gift from God.” She said on Friday.

Bugembe has on many occasions been trolled by fellow Pastors for being ‘buddy buddy’ with circular musicians. But this has never stopped him from interacting, doing music collaborations and also inviting them to his church for prayers, without considering their dress code, religion or background.

He is one of a few pastors who go to bars, clubs, streets among other happening places to preach the gospel and this explains why many celebrities feel comfortable to visit his church for prayers.