Former NBS TV Ketchup show co-host Anita Fabiola has explained her current relationship with South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

Fabiola and Zari’s rift was sparked off during Miss Uganda 2019 crowning ceremony where the two had a bitter verbal fight on stage.

It all started when Zari ordered Fabiola to open the envelope that had names of the pageant winner (Oliver Nakakande), something that Fabiola, who was the show host declined to do. But Zari didn’t take it well as she started throwing tantrums to her fellow socialite in front of the guests.

Since then, many people thought that the two socialites do not see eye to eye following the incident; but that isn’t the case.

Speaking during Spark TV’s Live Wire show on Tuesday, Fabiola said that it’s the media that made a big deal out of the incident but they hold no bad blood against each other.

“We are good with Zari, I think the media blew our relationship out of proportion. These things usually happen during big shows, on stage, off stage or back stage and it’s not a unique situation,” she said.

Fabiola further said that after that stage incident, she thought everything was over till when she woke up the next morning, only to see herself and Zari making headlines.

“So we woke up in the morning and the media was making a big deal out of the incident. But it just didn’t make sense because it was not a big deal,” she said.