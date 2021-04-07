Many people like to blame others for their failures and misfortunes but singer Qute Kaye ate a humble pie and admitted that he is the one responsible for killing his once promising music career.

Recently, Kaye real names Ivan Kawuma appeared on BBS Telefayina’s Camuka show where he performed his golden songs which won people’s hearts.Surprisingly, this time round he looked healthier and well composed.

The singer later confessed that he takes the blame for letting himself abuse drugs. He pointed the abuse as the main factor that destroyed his career.

“The thing that made me quit drugs and organise myself is believing in myself. I talked with myself. I now understand my potential. I was going to be a great artist but I messed up everything, it hurt,” he said.

Kaye promised to concentrate more on rebuilding his career again and requested music fans to welcome him again.