Swangz Avenue singer Winifred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi gave up on having a stable relationship. Why? She thinks she is unlucky.

Nwagi confessed how unfortunate she is when it comes to love and relationships, saying that “Yes, I am so unlucky in love and am also tired of meeting new people in my life.”

The singer who made the revelation during an interview with a local Television station a few days ago, said that she sometimes finds herself in entanglements, but after a few months, she realises that she’s the only one who cares about the relationship.

“As an artist, it is really hard to settle with someone in a relationship.For example, someone like me. When someone sees me on social media they think I can’t settle down and they also think I can’t take them seriously,” she said.

Although many people think Nwagi’s strong personality could be the reason as to why she fails to settle in a relationship, the singer attributes her loss of trust in love to men who came in her life to use her because of who she is.

Nwagi said that currently she lost hope in commitment and her only interest right now is in enjoying her life and do whatever she feels like doing.

“So if I spend my life worrying about who is going to marry me or who will take me for who I am, then I may end up miserable. So I just live my life and I don’t care if am in a relationship or not,” she said.

She added that relationships are not even that important to her now.