The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has promised to repair all houses that were damaged by the army helicopter which airlifted the body of the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to his ancestral home in Kyabakadde, along Gayaza Road on Tuesday.

Dr. Lwanga succumbed to Ischemic heart disease on Saturday and according to the Secretary-General of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor John Baptist Kauta, the cleric was found dead at his residence in Lubaga.

On Tuesday, the deceased was given a state funeral at Kololo independence grounds where he was accorded 17 gun salutes. From there, his body was airlifted by the UPDF helicopter to his ancestral home at Kyabakadde where it was kept over the night.

However, while landing at Kyabakadde, the helicopter carrying the body of Dr. Lwanga damaged the roofs of some houses leaving local people with roofless houses.

It’s from that point that the UPDF Deputy SPokesperson Lt. Col Deo Akiiki has asked whoever his/her house was damaged by the military helicopter to file their complaints and take them to the army headquarters in Mbuya.

“If there houses that were destroyed by UPDF helicopter definitely we shall give a help, but I think what will work properly are the owners of the destroyed houses to write to us and we shall help them because the pilot might have left not knowing that the plane destroyed something,” Lt Col Akiiki said.