Singer Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema has advised fellow parents to give an extra attention to the girl child on matters to do with sex education.

According to the Twaweza report published recently, following the Covid-19 lockdown, girls were more affected than boys by school closure as the percentage of teenage pregnancy rose to 45% and early marriage also rose to 15%.

It’s also reported that most of these teenagers are lured into early sexual interactions because of lack of proper sex education, some hook up men to fulfill their daily life necessities and temptations from the male gender, among other things.

Possibly this is a reason that forced the mother of five to come out and advise fellow parents to always teach their daughters that there are always a lot of things life can bring which are better than male attention.

“Teach your daughters, there’s more to life than attracting male attention,” Zuena noted on her Facebook page on Tuesday.