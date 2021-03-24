Many people read holy books like the Bible and Quran to understand the gospel, but singer Coco Finger has confessed how he plucked a page out of the holy book and smoked it.

Coco Figure, real name Moses Okori told the lead preacher of The Worship House Ministries International Church, Pastor Wilson Bugembe that he was overwhelmed by a Bible verse and instead decided to smoke the full page so that the message sticks in his head.

The singer said that he was amazed by the gospel preached in Isaiah 41:10 which says ‘so do not fear, for I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand’.

Coco Finger confessed that these words touched him so much and he wanted to take them in, so he plucked that page out of the Bible and smoked it.

He further told pastor Bugembe that smoking this Bible page helped him come up with his hit song dubbed Emikono Wagulu.