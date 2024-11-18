The people of Lango and Uganda at large are grieving the passing of a legendary musician, educator, and social commentator, Morris Sirikinti Ekuka Wot Adongo.

From school children, civil servants, local to religious, cultural and political leaders, including Nyege-Nyege festival disciples, everyone is talking about Ekuka (now deceased), whose songs are not difficult to come by or remember.

His demise on Saturday at Lira University Teaching Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the country.

Morris Sirikinti Ekuka Wot Adongo was a household name in Lango, renowned for his soul-stirring performances on the thump piano, locally known as “okeme”.

His music was more than entertainment; it was a platform for social commentary, education, and mobilization. With his unique blend of wit, wisdom, and creativity, he tackled pressing issues affecting the community, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

Through his songs, Morris Ekuka addressed critical concerns such as patriotism, taxation, HIV/AIDS awareness, agricultural development, and the eradication of domestic violence.

His lyrics were laced with philosophical wisdom and theology, inspiring listeners and fans to reflect, reform, and take action.

He was a fearless critic of social ills, using his music as a catalyst for positive change.

Morris Ekuka, whose impact extends far beyond his own music. He motivated a generation of artists to embrace their cultural heritage and use their talents for social good.

Many musicians from Lango and beyond have credited him as a source of inspiration, and his influence will continue to resonate through their work.

“…Morris Ekuka was a true icon, a champion of social justice, and a keeper of our cultural flame. His music will continue to inspire and educate generations to come…,”Awitong George Ojwang-Opota, the head of Omolo Acol Odyek Onywal Iceng eulogized

Another clan leader of Pedi Wii Bye Acel, Awitong Willy Omodo Omodo commented,

“…Morris’s passing leaves a void in our cultural landscape, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. We will miss his guidance and wisdom…”.

Meanwhile a health professional Peter Okello Obaro of Pedi Cungkal clan says Morris Ekuka was more than a musician; he was a teacher, a mentor, and a true patriot whose contributions to the community will never be forgotten.

As the people of Lango and Uganda bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, we remember his tireless dedication to social change, his unwavering commitment to his art, and his unshakeable passion for his community.

He was also an ardent supporter of NRM and, in particular, President Museveni whom he promoted and praised through many songs.

He was a peace advocate who rallied the people of Lango to always avoid election violence and shun politicians who used petty gifts like salt, soap, and sugar to win votes

Morris Siriginti Ekuka Wot Adongo was a true champion of peace and social change in Lango.

As an avid supporter of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, he utilized his music to promote and praise their vision for Uganda.

Given Ekuka’s significant contributions to promoting President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) through his music, it’s likely that the president will contribute to his burial.

As the current president of Uganda since 1986, Museveni has demonstrated his commitment to supporting Ugandan artists and cultural icons.

His songs went beyond entertainment, serving as a platform for social commentary and education, inspiring his community to make informed decisions.

Ekuka’s legacy continues to inspire a new generation of artists and social commentators in Lango and beyond, and in deed, the legendary musician from Lango has left an indelible mark on Uganda’s music scene.

One of his strongest supporters was Prof. Okaka Opio Dokotum, the Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Lira University, who tirelessly promoted local artists, particularly Ekuka.

Prof. Okaka’s efforts did not stop there; he mobilized resources from friends and well-wishers to ensure the music icon recovers and is doing so now to give a fitting sendoff.

In an industry often plagued by rivalries and diss tracks, Ekuka stood out for his uplifting and collaborative approach. By refraining from attacking fellow artists, he fostered unity among musicians and promoted a positive and supportive community.

Ekuka’s legacy extends beyond his music to his impactful values, inspiring future generations to prioritize cooperation and mutual respect.

His humour was legendary, often introducing himself as the “son of two people,” playfully referencing his parents in a lighthearted way.

This joke not only showcased his wit but also highlighted the importance of family in his life. It’s wonderful how a simple joke can reveal so much about someone’s personality and values.

Morris Ekuka’s legacy extends far beyond his music; he was a champion of social change, using his platform to address critical issues affecting his community, including HIV/AIDS awareness, agricultural development, and domestic violence.

His impact will continue to inspire future generations of artists and social commentators in Lango and beyond.

From us at Watchdog Uganda, we say: Rest in peace, Morris Siriginti Ekuka Wot Adongo. Your okeme may fall silent, but your legacy will continue to resonate, inspiring future generations to build a better world.