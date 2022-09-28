Uganda’s leading paint manufacturers Kansai Plascon, have launched the 11th edition of their annual Paint and Win Promotion where painters and members of the public will be rewarded for their loyalty and continuous use of Plascon Products.

The campaign dubbed ‘The Color Cup’ was launched on Tuesday during a Press Conference held at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende and it will run for ten (10) weeks from October 1st October until 12th December.

While addressing the press, the Managing Director of Kansai Plascon, Santosh Gumte said Just like the World Cup, the paint and Win campaign represents the biggest local event in the painting fraternity.

Mr Gumte said the campaign is also aimed at strengthening the relations with their customers, partners, the painters through various touch points including country-wide trade activations and online engagements.

“This year, we have decided to give them the ‘World Cup of Paint’ and we have invested 2 billion shillings towards the promotion. We shall be rewarding our customers with Shs1million daily, Shs3million weekly and other exciting rewards including bodabodas and fuel vouchers among others. All you need to do is buy Plascon Paint worth Shs100,000, get a scratch card and SMS your code to 7197 for a chance to win,” he said.

He added “We’ve made it a tradition to share part of the proceeds with the vulnerable persons in our community. We will do the same this year. A Kit worth Shs50,000,000 will be put aside for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donations over and above our existing commitments. Last year, this went to Entebbe Grade 1 Regional Referral Hospital. This year’s recipients will be announced later in November.”

According to Mr Gumte, last year, Plascon donated supplies worth 50 million shillings to the Entebbe Grade One Hospital, the first hospital to handle cases of Covid-19 in the country. They also donated items like mattresses, gloves, face masks, buckets, basins, JIK, disinfectant liquid and sanitiser on top of repainting the hospital wards.

Mr Gumte noted that this year will not be different as they will take on more CSR projects on top of what they have been doing over the course of the year. Just recently, the company handed over Pece War Memorial Stadium to Gulu City officials after fully refurbishing it, and donated paint to Rubaga Hospital and the Shree Hindu Sabha Temple in Jinja.

“We shall continue to reach out to different communities through our CSR efforts and now that the Paint and Win promotion is here, the efforts will even be doubled. We shall reach all regions of Uganda through activations and we’ll have more prizes to give away as we move through the country. Look out for our tracks and vans, come and learn more about the ‘Colour Cup’ edition of Paint and Win,” he said. Winners will be announced during the weekly TV shows that will air every Sunday at 6:55 PM on Bukedde TV, NBS TV and Sanyuka TV.”

Meanwhile, over the past years, Paint and Win promotions have not only been about cash rewards for those who buy paint but to the general public as well through CSR activities that are carried out as part of the campaign, community outreaches during activations among other interventions.

Plascon is the official sponsor of Vipers SC since March 2021 and Arua Hill SC since Feb 2022. In other sports disciplines, they sponsor Mongers Rugby, Uganda National Cricket team and Uganda National Netball team.