Social media and the internet,for almost two weeks now, has seen #EACOP campaign trending, with most Ugandans choosing to condemn the efforts of the European Parliament to frustrate the Uganda/Tanzania oil project.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) which is 1,445 km long has met criticism from the European Parliament, accusing Uganda and Tanzania of abusing human rights, grabbing people’s land,and attempting to tamper with the climate of the world.

I’m yet to understand exactly the intentions of the European Parliament on EACOP. Actually,i tend to believe,that the European Parliament have an idea they want to reveal,not the EACOP project.

Because the EACOP project is the best thing Uganda and Tanzania can have. This is what Europe has,and it hasn’t caused any harm to Europeans. And us, Africans, haven’t complianed against their oil projects,because they don’t concern us.

According to the Global Energy Monitor, there are at least 2,381 operational oil and gas pipelines distributed across some 162 countries around the world, and none of them are being blocked. Why EACOP?

The combined length of these pipelines is more than 1.18 million km enough to circle planet Earth 30 times. Our EACOP is just a drop of water in the ocean,but they (European Parliament) allege that it will cause trouble to the world. Anything they’re not handling themselves will cause trouble to the world.

The European Parliament exists to discuss issues concerning Europeans, no one knows how the issue of Uganda and Tanzania entered their house. Is Europe in now better like heaven, such that they have no issues to discuss about?

Our local proverb in Kigezi subregion says that “Oyagure Aharakushasha” translated like scratch the part that itches you. Europe is scratching what isn’t itching them. They have no obligation to discuss African issues. They’ve never discussed anything better for Africans.

The European Parliament has in recent years passed brutal resolutions that have seen many Africans,who built Europe as slaves using their mineral wealth, drown in the Mediterranean Sea at their commands. They nolonger need Africans who developed them,built their cities,who made them who they’re today.

Because they plundered our continent in the past,enslaved our fathers to build and enrich the economies and named us children of a lesser God doesn’t grant them a right to discuss our Internal matters. We live in sovereign states.We deserve some respect,as a continent.

Does Europe want to take charge of oil? Are they unhappy with the project,that Uganda or Tanzania will nolonger kneel down for their donations? Does Europe believe that the way their colonial fathers used to order us has never changed? Are they unhappy because oil belongs and should be eaten by Europeans? Are they sad because they didn’t discover this oil during their colonial times? Do they believe that every African wealth belongs to them? Do they believe that Africans don’t deserve anything better?

When determining the routing of the pipeline,many sensitive ecosystems including all Ramsar sites were avoided in Uganda and Tanzania. The pipeline will be buried ,coated to prevent rusting and has an in built automated leakage detection mechanisms. Disregard all falsehoods some of these Europeans are spreading.

I rally all patriotic Ugandans and Tanzanians to stand up and demonstrate against the decision of European Parliament, remind all Europeans that Uganda and Tanzania are sovereign states.

EACOP CONTINUE,MUST PROCEED.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councilor for Rubanda District.