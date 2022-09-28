Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is threatening to spread to other districts of Uganda at a terrific speed, after suspected cases were Monday confirmed in parts of Wakiso and Kiboga district.

In Wakiso, tension skyrocketed to alarming levels in Kasangati town council, after a 22-year-old man, whose name was withheld by health officials died at Kasangati Health Centre 1V under mysterious circumstances, but had presented with all signs and symptoms of EVD, before passing on.

Health experts at the facility said samples were taken from him to determine what exactly caused his sudden demise.

The deceased had been rushed to the health facility after his health condition seriously worsened, and the cyclist who rode him, together with his companion are still in the facility custody as screening and investigations continue.

RDC for Wakiso district Justine Mbabazi said they taking no chances, and have responded quickly by starting a campaign to fight Ebola in this area which is also considered a high risk district because of being among the heavily populated in Uganda.

“Officials from the Ministry of Health have confirmed that there are some people in Wakiso and Kampala who are suspected to have contracted Ebola, we urge all people especially in Wakiso to be on high alert, the fact that it is heavily populated, it is very easy for any diseases like this to spread easily among people because of their large numbers, so I urge people of Wakiso to be so vigilant and follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the rapid spread of Ebola,” said Mbabazi.

He urged taxi drivers, boda boda cyclists to avoid over crowding and over loading. She also instructed the traffic police to start operations aimed at curbing these two tendencies.

In Bujagala Village, Lwamata Sub-County, Kiboga district, residents are genuinely concerned and deeply worried, after their own, a yet to be identified boda boda rider exhibited Ebola signs and symptoms, before samples were taken from him by health officials for testing.

Mariam Nalubega Sseguya, RDC for Kiboga district said the suspect was identified after his sister raised an alarm to the health authorities, having been confused about the deteriorating health conditions of his brother.

“A certain girl, who happens to be a sister to a one boda boda rider told us that his brother is in a terrible state and presented with all signs and symptoms of Ebola. The DHO has also cooperated, together with our team of case management, we shall update you on the new developments as time progresses,” Nalubega said.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Emmanuel Ainebyoona said it is totally wrong and ethically unacceptable to discriminate the relatives of Ebola patients, or those suspected to be with the disease, and that this undermines the battle against the endemic.

He supplied a ray of hope, by revealing that they have entered into an agreement with national and international partners, including World Health Organization (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to help Uganda obtain or develop her own vaccine for use against this deadly virus such that it is provided for use in high risk districts.

“We expect that from close coordination with our partners like WHO, there will be greater hopes of acquiring a vaccine specifically to tackle this Sudan strain virus, and we have notified all heath centres a cross the country about it, on top of dispatching a team of experts who will prepare these high risk districts, such that they are made ready to respond incase of anything,” Ainebyoona remarked.

Suspected and confirmed cases of EVD have also been reported in the districts of Kakumiro, Kisoro, Kampala, Kyegegwa, and Mubende, which is the epicenter of the lethal disease, according to information from the national response team.