Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) has announced its inaugural awards to recognize Outstanding Alumni.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled for Saturday 26th at Pope Paul VI Memorial Hotel, Lubaga.

According to Professor Patrick Edrine Kyamanywa, the Vice-Chancellor at UMU, during the event, outstanding alumni, employers of alumni will be singled out for recognition and families that have consistently believed in the UMU brand so that most if not all of their children are alumni of the University.

“The market has recognized our graduates ahead of us and we felt it necessary to respond as their Alma Mater by carving out a special to recognize those who are excelling in different walks of life. Some of these we may not be able to recognize and award at this maiden occasion. Notably, and among the award recipients at this inaugural edition, is the Rt. Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja who obtained both her bachelor’s and Masters’ degrees at Uganda Martyrs University,” he shared.

“Alumni should offer mentorship to students still at the university. Pass on the knowledge you have learnt to enable them to succeed as well. If you forget where you came from, you may as well not know where you are headed,” he cautioned.

UMU was established in 1993 as a Catholic-founded, not-for-profit private university owned by the Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC). The idea to start a university was first conceived in 1982 with the sole desire to serve the church and society in training a human resource with strong ethical and Christian values. It received a Civil Charter on 2nd April 2005 from the Government of Uganda.

The main campus is located in Nkozi Sub-County, Mpigi District, 82 Kilometres west of Kampala along the Kampala-Masaka highway and right on the equator. In the last 10 years, the university has set up other Campuses, including Mbale, Ngetta in Lira, Kabale, Masaka, Lubaga and Fort Portal, all of which have been accredited by the NCHE.

UMU started with 84 students and seven (7) staff members in two faculties.

Presently the University has over 5,000 students in 12 Faculties, namely: Agriculture, Business Administration and Management, Education, Health Sciences, Science, the Built Environment, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Law, Institute of Ethics, Institute of Languages and Communication Studies, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Mother Kevin Postgraduate Medical School and School of Postgraduate Studies and Research.

The University has over 30,000 alumni who have gone on to excel in several fields and impact social development both locally and globally.

Ambrose Kibuuka Mukiibi, President Uganda Martyrs University Alumni Association (UMUAA) extended the invitation to all alumni and well wishes on the D-day.

“I take this opportunity to invite all alumni, parents and well-wishers to join us as we network, reminisce on the good times and celebrate each other. Let’s come together and build the future we want together,” he rallied.