The Government of Uganda has told its citizens trapped in Ukraine to stay calm and be cautious.

In an 25th February advisory notice, the government told Ugandan nationals living in Ukraine to also monitor local news for updates and observe the instructions as issued by the government of Ukraine during the ongoing war.

“The Ugandan community is urged to notify the embassy immediately about their safety, whereabouts and the situation as it prevails. You are also encouraged to keep close contact with friends and family,” said Ambassador Johnson Agara Olwa, the Head of Uganda’s Mission in Moscow.

Uganda’s statement comes hot on the heels of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine that opened with air and missile attacks on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

The Ukrainian military has fought back on multiple fronts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address early on Friday that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded.

In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting for almost eight years.

The Russian leader warned other countries that any attempt to interfere in Ukraine would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history”.

Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to block Ukraine from ever joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

Putin said Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but plans to “demilitarise” it, a euphemism for destroying its armed forces. He urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home”.