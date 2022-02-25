The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has given Shs5 million to each of the wives of incarcerated legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) as financial support.

Ssegirinya’s mother Justine Nakajumba was also given the same amount of money.

The Deputy Speaker put up the good gesture on Friday at Parliament.

On Tuesday, the Masaka Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege further remanded Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana until 10th March, 2022.

She said the legislators have been remanded further because investigations into their case are still incomplete.

The two MPs who were arrested last year are being accused of murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism alongside several other suspects arrested in connection with last year’s spate of killings which left over 30 people dead in Greater Masaka.