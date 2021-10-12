Uganda’s Pastor Irene Manjeri has regretted for having been married to her husband (Katongole) with whom they have spent some good years together.

Manjeri said that she has been informed that her husband is going to get married to someone else next year, and she has regretted her wasting her sweet years waiting for him to walk her down the aisle.

Now in 50s, Manjeri says her baby daddy is a very ungrateful because she has done a lot for him including birthing their twins which she believes should have strengthened their marital relationship in a way.

Pastor Irene added that she regrets her 10 years spent in the now failed marriage and all she can do now is leave everything to God because there’s no hope for her to get married again.

However, Pastor Martin Sempa has criticised the fellow pastor’s hypocrisy saying Manjeri didn’t come in their relationship with Katongole a virgin.

Sempa also said that both the pastor and her husband came into their marriage with children from past relationships and have been having issues here and there.

He urged the government and parliament of Uganda to create a Marriage ministry which he has always rooted for so that married couples get help.