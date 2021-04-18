If you’re looking for ways to make a woman fall in love with you, the first step is to make sure she’s interested in you, then be yourself. Falling in love is a natural process that happens between two compatible people, so there’s no way to force it. There are, however, many traits and behaviors you can exhibit to help her get all the feels.

1.Accept Her As She Is

One of the main ways a woman falls in love is when she knows she can be herself around you. Avoiding put-downs and reminding her every once in a while why you love a particular quirk of hers can help her feel comfortable being who she is. While there may be things you’d love to see her improve for her own well-being and for your relationship, letting her know you take the good with the bad goes a long way in helping her feel the love.

2.Be Open With Emotions

In order to truly love you, a woman needs to know who you are at your core. If you want her to fall in love with you, you’re going to have to show some vulnerability in private and be open with your emotions. When a woman knows and understands how you feel in different instances, she’ll feel like she has a connection to your soul.

3.Put Her First

Many women appreciate feeling like the most important person in your life, at least the majority of the time. Putting her first doesn’t mean disregarding all friends and family or even yourself. It means finding moments where you can put her needs, desires, or feelings before your own. This showing of selflessness lets her know she truly matters to you and is a sign that you’ll be a great parent one day if you choose to have kids.

4.Understand and Honor Her Love Language

Dr. Gary Chapman created the 5 Love Languages, which show how a person gives and receives love. You can work on making her fall in love with you every day by knowing what her love language is and “speaking” it. For example, if she prefers acts of service, try to cook dinner for her frequently. Taking the time to understand her and cater to her unique needs shows a genuine interest in making her happy.

5.Be Confident and Passionate

Women don’t want to be in relationships with insecure men who need constant caretaking, so be confident in who you are and what you do. There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance, so tread lightly. One way to show confidence is through your passions. Seeing you have a passion for your life and hobbies shows her it’s possible for there to be passion between the two of you.

6.Show Appropriate Affection

You can show affection in a relationship it lots of different ways from hugs to care packages. Knowing her well will help you determine what type and level of affection is appropriate to help her feel love for you. If she’s into PDA, then hold her hand whenever you’re out in public. If you know PDA makes her uncomfortable, save the snuggling for your couch.

7.Lighten Her Load

Modern women carry big loads between working full-time, cooking, and caring for the home and family members. Finding ways to lighten her load on a regular basis without any prompting from her or any expectation of reward can show her that you want to take care of her too. While women are traditionally the caretakers, they love being cared for.

8.Show You’re Reliable and Dependable

Women forge love relationships partly to have a dependable partner in life to help carry them through difficult times. If she knows that you’ll be there to pick her up when she falls or work in tandem to dig out of a deep whole, she’ll definitely feel love for you. Be there with a positive attitude and willing spirit when she asks for help and follow through to show you’re reliable and dependable. This also creates a sense of security in the relationship and in life.

9.Create Intimate Moments Frequently

Intimate moments are not equal to sexual relations, but are instances where you are really focused on each other in a private way. Studies have shown by staring into each other’s eyes then answering deeply personal questions, you can make someone fall in love with you. Look for times that make sense where you can stare into each other’s eyes for a few seconds or minutes to create intimacy. Use intimate conversation starters while you’re eating dinner or hanging on the couch.

10.Show Your Generous and Caring Side

Above all else, the trait women are most turned-on by is kindness. Whether you’re being nice to her, her family, strangers, or even animals, look for ways to show that you are naturally thoughtful. Your investment in kindness on a daily basis shows her that life with you will be positive and nurturing.

