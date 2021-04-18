Controversial events promoter Andrew Mukasa famously known as Bajjo Events has claimed that President Yoweri Museveni does not wish any good for the entertainment industry and that’s why he has refused to lift the lockdown on the industry.

During his 16th April national address, President Museveni said the entertainment industry will remain closed in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid the discovery of new variants.

He said the bars, discos and concerts will remain under lockdown until the government vaccinates at least 5.5 million elderly and people with underlying medical conditions with coronavirus vaccines.

“On bars, discos, beaches and performing arts and concerts, these sectors many of which are associated with drunkards and super spreader effects shall remain closed until the country attains a threshold level of vaccination,” said Museveni. “If 80 percent of these 3.5 million elderly and about 2 million people under 50 but with underlying comorbidities that place them at risk of severe COVID-19 disease are immunized, then we can say okay, we can relax a bit,”the President said.

And now according to Bajjo, Museveni is doing all that because he hates entertainers.

“By hating the music industry, Museveni is digging his own grave. His downfall will be caused by the hate he has towards the industry,” Bajjo said in a video making rounds on social media.

Bajjo further alleged that Museveni dislikes entertainers because they joined politics.

“Whenever he sleeps, he dreams about promoters, musicians and comedians because they joined politics. We have spent almost two years without working, they are taking our property because of loans but the President is happy to tell us that we should wait for more time before we go back to work. He failed to give us a stimulus package and he has also refused us to work but it will not end well for him.”

