With just two days to Naava Grey’s much anticipated maiden concert, the mood is high for both the fans and fellow artists.

Among the artists excited is Mungi Emmanuel better known by his stage name Mun G who feels he cannot wait for Friday as he has already deemed it a ‘Public Holiday’.

The rapper in a video making rounds on social media, is seen sharing his excitement of how he cannot wait to see Naava perform on Valentine’s Day at Kampala Serena Hotel courtesy of Fenon Premium Events Company who will also be handling the stage, lights and sound.

“This will be our day as lovers and all roads will lead to Kampala Serena Hotel. It will be fun for all lovers, “Mun G says.

Mun G is among the people Naava has had successful collaborations such as Champion and Ssejjusa.

From the time Naava came to the music industry in 2011 with her breakout single “Aliba Waani,” Naava Grey has mesmerized fans with her soulful music and captivating vocals.

However, despite her impressive musical catalog, this will be the songstress’ first ever solo concert, a milestone she describes as long overdue.

While speaking at the launch recently, Naava expressed her excitement and gratitude to her fans, promising to deliver an unforgettable performance.

“I haven’t had a concert since my first release ‘Aliba Waani.’ I’ve been getting messages from my fans and friends asking me, ‘When are you giving us a concert?’ It seems I’ve been a bit selfish, but now is the time. I’ve decided to hold this on Valentine’s Day to celebrate love with my fans,” she said.