Kampala, 10th December 2024: Rotary Uganda has officially unveiled the headlining artists for the 4th Edition of the Africa Peace Concert slated for 10th January 2025. The concert aimed at raising funds to support the Makerere Rotary Peace Center will have performances from the Iconic Blue 3, Ghetto kids, Iwera Band (iwera band) and Felisax – Saxophonist.

The Africa Peace Concert aims to raise $500,000 towards peace building and conflict transformation while connecting artistes with fans beyond traditional venues.

Funds collected will facilitate the sustainability of the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre which is the first of its kind in Africa.

Joseph Nuwamanya, Chairman, Africa Peace Concert 2025 highlighted the importance of the concert in promoting peace and unity across Africa.

He said, “The African Peace Concert is a platform for unity, advocacy, and action. Its purpose is clear and that is to raise $500,000 to support the sustainability of the Makerere Rotary Peace Center, a beacon of hope and a catalyst for leadership development in the field of peacebuilding across Africa. Last year’s edition we managed to raise and donate $234,555 to the Peace Center and we hope to raise even more this year.”

“We are honored to have Uganda’s finest talents, artists whose voices have shaped our music landscape and whose presence will undoubtedly amplify the message of peace we seek to share,” He added. “Their positive response to this call speaks volumes about their dedication not just to their art, but also to the communities they live and have entertained throughout their musical careers.”

Every year, Rotary awards up to 151 fully-funded fellowships to dedicated leaders from around the world to study at one of its peace centers. The fellows receive comprehensive training, networking opportunities, and practical experience to become leaders and catalysts for peace, working in various sectors such as national governments, NGOs, the military, law enforcement, peace education, media, and international organisations. The center has so far awarded 131 social initiatives.

Since its establishment, the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre has welcomed 110 peace fellows from 43 countries with its seventh cohort comprising 21 fellows from 11 countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Argentina, and Australia, among others. At the Centre, the fellows undertake a rigorous ten-week onsite programme, which includes community field visits that provide them with first-hand experience of the challenges and opportunities in the affected areas.

These interactions have inspired the fellows to develop and pilot community social change initiatives addressing themes on youth, conflict, and development; strengthening resilience in communities; diversity and inclusive participation; education; economic empowerment; climate change; food security; women and trafficking; women and girl child empowerment; refugee reintegration; local leadership and domestic violence prevention; media and peace journalism.

The African Peace Concert 2025 will feature a rich blend of music, culture, and advocacy, with performances expected to draw audiences from across the continent.

The concert will be held at Nsambya Gardens and a ticket goes for $100 of which part will go to the cause.