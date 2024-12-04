The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), in collaboration with Uganda Little Hands Go Green, has launched an ambitious campaign to plant 2 million trees nationwide.

The initiative, part of the UMSC’s 50-plus years celebrations, aims to address the escalating climate change crisis while fostering economic growth within communities. Speaking at a media briefing during the UMSC corporate dinner at Speke Resort, UMSC National Youth Council Chairperson Hon. Habib Mustapha emphasized the Council’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Joseph Masembe, founder of Uganda Little Hands Go Green, outlined the broader environmental and social goals of the campaign.

The campaign has drawn widespread support from regional leaders, with the Regional Assistants to the Mufti (RAMs) pledging to mobilize their communities. Dr. Muhammad Bowa, RAM for the Busoga Muslim Region, committed to enrolling all 2,450 mosques in his region in the program.

The program’s economic potential was highlighted by Muhammad Mayambala, Chairman of the Uganda Muslim Chambers of Commerce.

Mayambala also revealed that UMSC has secured partnerships with Govt Ministries and private investors to support the project financially.

The campaign resonates with Islamic teachings on environmental stewardship. Sheikh Hamid Sserwadda Busungu, RAM for Kampala Muslim Region, urged Muslims to embrace tree planting as part of their faith.

His Eminence Dr. Shaban Ramadan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda commended Uganda Little Hands Go Green for its partnership, emphasizing the importance of fruit trees for their ecological and economic value.