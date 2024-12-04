Hon. Helen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, has been appointed captain of Uganda’s Parliamentary Women’s Volleyball Team ahead of the 14th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games, set to take place in Mombasa, Kenya, from December 6 to 17, 2024.

The appointment by team head coach Bachu Raffi Mohammed recognizes Nakimuli’s leadership and exceptional skills, particularly her renowned spiking abilities and on-court coordination. Her guidance has propelled Uganda’s parliamentary volleyball team to notable victories, both locally and internationally.

Speaking about her new role, Nakimuli, 39, expressed optimism about the team’s chances. “Although I was away from active training due to an injury last year, I returned in mid-October 2024 to ensure the team was well-prepared. Our focus has been on teamwork, court coordination, and listening to the coach’s instructions—key factors that led to our success last year,” she said.

The Ugandan team heads to Mombasa as defending champions, having dominated the previous edition in Kigali, Rwanda, where they emerged victorious against teams from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Tanzania. Uganda secured 11 points, underscoring their prowess in the region.

Nakimuli emphasized the importance of the games, stating, “Participating in these competitions deepens our skills, fosters teamwork, and strengthens regional integration through networking. Representing Kalangala District and Uganda on this platform is an honor and a motivator to excel.”

Uganda Women’s Volleyball Team for 2024 East African Games

Players:

Helen Nakimuli (Captain)

Joyce Bagala

Ethel Betty Naluyima

Jennifer Ayoo